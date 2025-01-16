Renault Triber OFFER ALERT! Massive discount on this budget-friendly 7-seater car

The Renault Triber is an affordable 7-seater family car that's getting a good discount this month. Let's find out how much you can save by buying a Triber.

Affordable MPV Offer: If you are thinking of buying a new 7 seater family car these days, then a great offer is being given on the Renault Triber. In January, the company is getting a full discount of Rs 55,000 on this car. But this offer is on the 2024 model. In this discount, you will get a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. At the same time, the price of this car starts from Rs 8.99 lakh. For more information about this offer, you can contact the Renault dealership. Triber price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh.

Engine and Power The Renault Triber has a 999cc petrol engine that delivers 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. It gives a mileage of 17.65 kmpl in manual mode and 14.83 kmpl in automatic.

7 seater capacity The Renault Triber has a 5+2 seating arrangement. Also, 5 adults and 2 small children can easily sit in it. This car has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be connected to Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The Triber has good space, in which only 5 adults can sit and 2 small children can sit at the back.

Boot space is not provided in this vehicle. In such a situation, the company should reduce the boot space and improve the space in the 3rd row so that even adults can sit properly in the last row. For safety, this vehicle also has dual airbags with EBD, anti-lock braking system. Also, its body structure is also very strong. It is expected that the company may introduce the facelift model of the Triber this year.

Latest Videos