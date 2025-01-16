Renault Triber OFFER ALERT! Massive discount on this budget-friendly 7-seater car

The Renault Triber is an affordable 7-seater family car that's getting a good discount this month. Let's find out how much you can save by buying a Triber.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Affordable MPV Offer: If you are thinking of buying a new 7 seater family car these days, then a great offer is being given on the Renault Triber. In January, the company is getting a full discount of Rs 55,000 on this car. But this offer is on the 2024 model. In this discount, you will get a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000. At the same time, the price of this car starts from Rs 8.99 lakh. For more information about this offer, you can contact the Renault dealership. Triber price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh.

article_image2

Engine and Power

The Renault Triber has a 999cc petrol engine that delivers 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. It gives a mileage of 17.65 kmpl in manual mode and 14.83 kmpl in automatic.

article_image3

7 seater capacity

The Renault Triber has a 5+2 seating arrangement. Also, 5 adults and 2 small children can easily sit in it. This car has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be connected to Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The Triber has good space, in which only 5 adults can sit and 2 small children can sit at the back.

article_image4

Boot space is not provided in this vehicle. In such a situation, the company should reduce the boot space and improve the space in the 3rd row so that even adults can sit properly in the last row. For safety, this vehicle also has dual airbags with EBD, anti-lock braking system. Also, its body structure is also very strong. It is expected that the company may introduce the facelift model of the Triber this year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Recent Stories

BREAKING Pope Francis injured in fall weeks after bruising chin in another stumble, Vatican issues statement snt

BREAKING: Pope Francis injured in fall weeks after bruising chin in another stumble, Vatican issues statement

Essential Facts About Fixed Deposit Interest Rates You Need to Know

Essential Facts About Fixed Deposit Interest Rates You Need to Know

International delegates take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, applaud Mahakumbh's message of unity

International delegates take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, applaud Mahakumbh's message of unity

comprehensive information on credit cards, including their benefits, application process, types, eligibility criteria, and tips for effective usage

Credit Cards: What They Are, How They Work, Benefits, and the Complete Guide to Applying for One

God of cricket is back Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in International Masters League, sets Internet abuzz snt

'God of cricket is back': Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in International Masters League, sets Internet abuzz

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon