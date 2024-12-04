Reliance Jio Electric Scooter Launch: Features, price, colour, range, specifications and more

Amidst fierce competition in India's electric vehicle market, Mukesh Ambani's Jio is set to launch an electric scooter priced at ₹14,999.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Jio Electric Scooter Launch

Jio recently unveiled its new electric scooter, poised to revolutionize the Indian market. Details about its price, features, and online booking process are trending.

article_image2

Jio Electric Scooter Range

Jio's electric scooter boasts impressive features, including a powerful motor and a lithium-ion battery providing a 75-100 km range on a single charge.

article_image3

Jio Electric Scooter Price

Priced competitively at around ₹14,999 to ₹17,000, the Jio electric scooter offers an affordable option for young and first-time buyers.

article_image4

Jio Electric Scooter Booking

Interested customers can register online for free to book the scooter. A registration number will be provided for delivery at the nearest Jio store.

article_image5

Jio Electric Scooter Launch Date

The Jio electric scooter is expected to launch in 2025. The official date is yet to be confirmed by the company.

