Reliance Jio Electric Scooter Launch: Features, price, colour, range, specifications and more

Amidst fierce competition in India's electric vehicle market, Mukesh Ambani's Jio is set to launch an electric scooter priced at ₹14,999.

Jio Electric Scooter Launch

Jio recently unveiled its new electric scooter, poised to revolutionize the Indian market. Details about its price, features, and online booking process are trending.

Jio Electric Scooter Range

Jio's electric scooter boasts impressive features, including a powerful motor and a lithium-ion battery providing a 75-100 km range on a single charge.

Jio Electric Scooter Price

Priced competitively at around ₹14,999 to ₹17,000, the Jio electric scooter offers an affordable option for young and first-time buyers.

Jio Electric Scooter Booking

Interested customers can register online for free to book the scooter. A registration number will be provided for delivery at the nearest Jio store.

Jio Electric Scooter Launch Date

The Jio electric scooter is expected to launch in 2025. The official date is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Latest Videos