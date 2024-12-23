Pudhumai Penn Scheme: 75% subsidy on e-scooters for women | Know eligibility, benefits and more

With the introduction of a scheme offering a 75% subsidy on scooters for Tamil Nadu women, let's understand how to utilize this program.

The Chief Minister's Pudhumai Penn scheme was launched for the welfare of the Adi Dravidar community. In the recent budget, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced various welfare schemes for community development. Working women and college students will be given subsidies to buy e-scooters. These scooters will help students reach their colleges on time.

Working women will also get subsidies. Other benefits like Rs. 1,000 per month for students studying in government schools were also launched during the budget announcement. This scheme will help the beneficiaries in various ways.

The Chief Minister's Pudhumai Penn scheme focuses on people from marginalized communities or backward castes and sections. Along with the Pudhumai Penn scheme, financial assistance to government school students, medical expenses for BPL families, subsidized pulses, sugar, oil along with free rice were also announced.

Objective of Pudhumai Penn Scheme

The main objective of launching this scheme is to provide benefits to women and girl students going to schools or colleges. These women will be given subsidies to buy scooters at very low prices. The subsidy will be directly transferred to the bank account after a successful transaction.

Through the benefit of this scheme, women can easily buy scooters to go to their workplaces or colleges. This will also help women complete their studies and live independently without worrying about vehicles. With the help of the vehicle, women can reach their workplace quickly and continue their work. Other Backward Classes will also get plenty of benefits in this budget.

Eligibility Criteria
This scheme is only available for women and college-going girl students.
The applicant must be a permanent resident of Pondicherry.
The applicant must belong to the Adi Dravidar community.

Subsidy under Pudhumai Penn Scheme
Beneficiaries will be given a 75% subsidy to buy e-scooters.
The subsidy will be directly transferred to the beneficiary's bank account after a successful transaction.

Required Documents
Aadhaar Card
Caste Certificate
Passport size photograph
Address proof
Residential proof
Voter ID

Announcement Date
This scheme was announced on August 2, 2024.

Benefits of Pudhumai Penn Scheme
75% subsidy will be provided for the purchase of e-scooters.
Through this scheme, women and girl students can buy scooters on their own.
Through this scheme, female students can continue their college studies.
Through this scheme, working women can continue their jobs.
This scheme will help in the advancement of the Adi Dravidar community.

Apply Online for Pudhumai Penn Scheme 2024

Step 1: Applicants must first visit the official website of the Pudhumai Penn Scheme. The website for this scheme will be launched soon.

Step 2: The home page will open on your screen. The applicant now needs to register for the scheme by clicking on the register button.

Step 3: The registration form will open on your screen.

Step 4: Fill the registration form with important information. The applicant has to enter their personal information along with their caste and category details.

Step 5: Upload all the documents mentioned above.

Step 6: Successfully submit the application form to apply for the scheme.

