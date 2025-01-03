Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000

With rising prices of new bikes, second-hand bikes offer a great alternative. Platforms like OLX, Quikr, and Bikedekho provide access to bikes at lower prices. However, it's crucial to verify the bike's condition, documents, and challan history before purchasing.

Second-Hand Bikes on a Budget

With the increasing prices of new bikes, buying them has become difficult for many. Especially for those with existing loans, the worry of taking on new debt is understandable. In such cases, opting for a second-hand bike can be a wise decision.

Olx

This allows you to stay within your budget without compromising on convenience. Let's now look at the details of a special offer on a second-hand bike. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, priced around ₹1.75 lakh (on-road price in Delhi), is available at a lower price. Through platforms like OLX, Quikr, and Bikedekho, deals starting from ₹38,000 can be found.

TVS Bike

These platforms offer a wide range of options, allowing buyers to compare prices and choose based on their budget and needs. While the prices of second-hand bikes are attractive, it's essential to carefully check the details. Always inspect the bike's condition and ensure that documents like the Registration Certificate (RC), insurance, and pollution certificate are valid.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Also, review the bike's challan history online to check for any pending fines. Avoid making payments without a thorough check, as this could lead to fraudulent transactions.

