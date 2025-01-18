Ola Electric Sales DROPS: TVS and Bajaj lead Indian EV Market; read details

Ola Electric: Facing mounting complaints about product quality and after-sales services, Ola Electric's market share plummeted to 19% in December.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Ola Electric Struggles

Ola Electric, which entered the Indian electric bike market with great fanfare, has suffered a major setback. The company, which once held the top spot in the country's electric bike sales, is now losing its influence.

article_image2

E-Scooter Sales Drop

Ola Electric, which held about 50-52% market share at the beginning of 2024, has now seen a major decline. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto are leading the charge.

article_image3

TVS Motor Leads

TVS and Bajaj currently control about 48% of the electric bike market. Ather Energy has also strengthened and sold 5,360 units in the first half of January.

article_image4

Bajaj Auto Gains Share

To address its declining market share, Ola Electric announced a 72-hour discount offer. However, the impact of these measures remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Ola Electric is under regulatory scrutiny.

article_image5

Ola Faces Scrutiny

The Karnataka High Court recently upheld the legality of the investigation into the cases against Ola and ordered Ola to comply with document requests.

article_image6

Electric Bike Market Shift

Ola has risen to become a market leader in the Indian electric bike industry in a short period. However, the company is now facing many challenges.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Recent Stories

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH] anr

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH]

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Jio Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order AJR

Jio, Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Plan Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details RBA

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details AJR

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon