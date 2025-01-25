Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani expand Rolls Royce collection, buy India's first bulletproof Cullinan (PHOTOS)

The Ambani family, known for their opulence and status as India's richest, has added another luxury vehicle to their impressive collection: India's first bulletproof Rolls Royce Cullinan.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani

Known for their wealth, the Ambani family boasts India's largest private car collection, housed in Jio Garage. The exact number remains a secret. They own numerous Rolls Royce Cullinan SUVs, at least ten. Their latest addition, however, is not an ordinary Cullinan; it's India's first bulletproof version.

article_image2

Bulletproof Cullinan

Images of this special Cullinan have surfaced online, shared by Automobili Ardent India. The silver SUV was spotted at a Chandigarh facility specializing in armored vehicles. The post suggests the Ambanis decided it was time for a bulletproof Cullinan.

article_image3

Bulletproof Cullinan

The Cullinan appears to be a Series I model, possibly already in the Ambani collection and now armored. Mukesh Ambani usually travels in heavily secured Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard sedans. However, with the rising preference for SUVs in India, the bulletproof Cullinan might be more suitable.

article_image4

Bulletproof Cullinan

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is an epitome of luxury, powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Known for customization, the Cullinan's price increases based on bespoke features. The final cost of this armored Cullinan is unknown.

