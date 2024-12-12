Maruti WagonR EV to launch in 2025? Check out expected range, features and other details

A detailed look at the features of the new electric version of the Wagon R, one of India's best-selling family cars, set to be released early next year.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Maruti WagonR EV

Maruti Suzuki is soon to launch the electric variant of its popular hatchback WagonR. The WagonR EV will be Maruti's first electric car in the Indian market. This car will be known for its affordable price, excellent features, and long range. Let's learn in detail about all the features, prices, and ranges of the Maruti WagonR EV.

article_image2

Maruti WagonR EV Engine & Range

The Maruti WagonR EV will be provided with a powerful electric motor. Information suggests that this car may be fitted with a 50 kW electric motor. This motor will give the car good pickup and high speed. The range of the WagonR EV can be from 180 to 230 km, which is sufficient for daily use in the city.

article_image3

Maruti WagonR EV Features

Many modern features can be provided in the WagonR EV. This may include features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and smartphone connectivity. For safety, features like two airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, and a camera can be provided.

article_image4

Maruti WagonR EV Design

The design of the WagonR EV will be slightly different from the current petrol model. It may be given new design headlights, a closed front grille, and new design alloy wheels. The interior of the car may also come with a new look, including new seat upholstery and dashboard design.

article_image5

Maruti WagonR EV Price & Release

The price of the Maruti WagonR EV can range from around Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This price will be very competitive against other electric cars in this segment like the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen ec3. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV is expected to be released in early 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here ATG

Have more than one bank account? NEW RBI rules to charge penalty? Know here

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid anr

Kerala High Court asks state govt to convince Centre of fund availability for additional Wayanad disaster aid

Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth NTI

Not Rajinikanth or Salman Khan; THIS actor is the wealthiest with Rs 7300 Crore net worth

Places of worship act case: Supreme Courts bars fresh suits, proceedings relating to religious places dmn

Places of Worship Act case: SC says no fresh suits, orders or surveys on religious places till hearing ends

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon