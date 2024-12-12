Maruti WagonR EV to launch in 2025? Check out expected range, features and other details

A detailed look at the features of the new electric version of the Wagon R, one of India's best-selling family cars, set to be released early next year.

Maruti WagonR EV

Maruti Suzuki is soon to launch the electric variant of its popular hatchback WagonR. The WagonR EV will be Maruti's first electric car in the Indian market. This car will be known for its affordable price, excellent features, and long range. Let's learn in detail about all the features, prices, and ranges of the Maruti WagonR EV.

Maruti WagonR EV Engine & Range The Maruti WagonR EV will be provided with a powerful electric motor. Information suggests that this car may be fitted with a 50 kW electric motor. This motor will give the car good pickup and high speed. The range of the WagonR EV can be from 180 to 230 km, which is sufficient for daily use in the city.

Maruti WagonR EV Features Many modern features can be provided in the WagonR EV. This may include features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and smartphone connectivity. For safety, features like two airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, and a camera can be provided.

Maruti WagonR EV Design The design of the WagonR EV will be slightly different from the current petrol model. It may be given new design headlights, a closed front grille, and new design alloy wheels. The interior of the car may also come with a new look, including new seat upholstery and dashboard design.

Maruti WagonR EV Price & Release The price of the Maruti WagonR EV can range from around Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This price will be very competitive against other electric cars in this segment like the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen ec3. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV is expected to be released in early 2025.

Latest Videos