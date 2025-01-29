Maruti Swift Hybrid Launch: Know about enhanced safety, mileage, battery, new features, design and more

Maruti Swift ADAS: Maruti's Swift is now going to be safer than ever, as this time ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) safety features will be included.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

Swift Car to Achieve 5-Star Rating?

The hybrid Swift boasts features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop. It offers sporty seats and accommodates 5 passengers with rear AC vents. The current Swift starts at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid version is expected to launch this year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon