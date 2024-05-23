Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 features that makes it worth buying

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At the moment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon are the most popular cars in the class. But Mahindra has added a number of amenities to the XUV 3XO that its competitors—which also include the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet—do not. Here are five special features that come with the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    With more than 50,000 reservations made in the first hour, the newest SUV from the Mahindra stable, the XUV 3XO, is expected to revolutionise the subcompact market in the near future.

    But Mahindra has added a number of amenities to the XUV 3XO that its competitors—which also include the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet—do not.

    1. SUNROOF

    Sub-compact SUVs in India are typically equipped with an electric sunroof that spans a portion of the vehicle's roof. The XUV 3XO takes the sunroof, one of the most popular features among Indian automobile buyers, to the next level. Mahindra outperformed its competitors by offering a full-size sunroof, which the company refers it as the'skyroof'. It gives the SUV's interior a more open feel than its competitors'.
     

    2. ENGINE OPTIONS

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with three different engine options. A 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine, a 1.2-liter three-cylinder normally aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged variant of the same engine are available. Its competitors don't provide as many different powerplant options. Either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox is linked to the engines.

    3. ALLOYS

    All of the competitors' alloy wheels are smaller than those of the XUV 3XO SUV. Mahindra has fitted the SUV with alloy wheels measuring 17 inches. All other Indian sub-compact SUVs come equipped with alloy wheels of 16 inches or less.

     

    4. DUAL ZONE CONTROL

    Mahindra has also fitted the XUV 3XO with options like as dual-zone temperature control. The functionality might come in handy during India's hot summer months. The function may also be operated using Mahindra's specialised app, which includes linked car technologies for the XUV 3XO.

    5. ADAS TECHNOLOGY

    Up until now, the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) has only been available in larger vehicles. For a safer driving, the XUV 3XO is the first vehicle in its class to feature level 2 ADAS technology. Adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, frontal collision warning, and more are among the features. The SUV is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, among other safety measures.

