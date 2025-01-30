Mahindra SUV 2025 Updates: 5 Upcoming Mahindra SUV launches and facelifts

Mahindra plans to launch new electric SUVs like the BE 6 and XEV 9e globally. The XUV 3XO EV and XEV 7e will be released in India. Popular models like the Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV700 will also receive significant upgrades.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

5 Upcoming Mahindra Cars: New Launches & Facelifts

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch new electric SUVs (BE 6, XEV 9e) globally. The company also plans to expand its battery electric vehicle lineup in India with the XUV 3XO EV and XEV 7e. Mahindra will also provide key upgrades to three popular models: Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV700. Here are some key details of these five upcoming Mahindra SUVs:

article_image2

New Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is working on an electric version of the XUV 3XO subcompact SUV, expected in the coming months. However, no official details about the product and its release timeline are available. This compact electric SUV from Mahindra will compete with the Tata Nexon EV, which currently dominates the EV segment. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to be offered with a 35kWh battery pack.

Details of the electric motor and range are yet to be revealed. Minimal cosmetic changes are expected, including updated front and rear bumpers, a redesigned front grille with newly designed alloy wheels, and 'EV' badging.

article_image3

XUV700 Electric

Mahindra XUV700 SUV

To further boost sales of its three most popular SUVs, Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the upgraded Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV700 in 2025. All three SUVs will receive feature enhancements while their design and powertrains will remain the same.

The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio N may also feature a larger infotainment system and an upgraded ADAS suite. Meanwhile, the XUV700 facelift could feature a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a triple-screen setup, and a reality-based HUD. The Mahindra Thar facelift may be offered with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and driver display. The car manufacturer may offer 6 airbags in the model lineup, while only the higher trim levels may come with Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

article_image4

Mahindra Electric Cars

Mahindra XEV 7e

The electric version of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV will arrive later in 2025. Called the Mahindra XEV 7e, this electric SUV is expected to share its powertrain with the XEV 9e, which comes with two battery packs: 59kWh and 79kWh. It will inherit most of its features from the XEV 9e, including a Harman Kardon sound system, VisionX HUD, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a three-screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and white seat upholstery.

