Mahindra Reva i Electric Car reviews: Affordable urban commute; know price, mileage, specs and more

The Reva i electric car is an affordable, efficient, and easy-to-maintain option suitable for urban commuters. Its compatibility with Maruti Suzuki spare parts simplifies maintenance.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

Reva i Electric Car

If you're considering an affordable, efficient, and easy-to-maintain electric car, the Reva i might be the perfect choice. Known for its simplicity and practicality, this car offers a range of features designed to meet the needs of urban commuters. Additionally, its maintenance is hassle-free due to the use of parts compatible with Maruti Suzuki models.

Reva i Electric Car

Servicing the Reva i electric car is straightforward. As a three-door hatchback, it is designed for practicality. The front of the car accommodates two passengers, while the rear seat can hold children or be folded down to create additional cargo space. The vehicle's 99% fiber body ensures durability. It's similar to the Maruti 800. Its lithium-ion battery is also widely available.

article_image2

Reva I Key Features

Key Features of Reva i

The Reva i electric car is loaded with features that make it an excellent choice for daily city commutes. On a full charge, the car can travel up to 80 kilometers, making it suitable for short-distance travel. It features air conditioning, wheel covers, and fog lights for added comfort and convenience. With a top speed of 80 km/h and a ground clearance of 150 mm, the car is well-suited for navigating congested city streets and handling moderate road bumps with ease.

article_image3

Reva i: Ideal for City Travel

Ideal for City Travel

Urban traffic congestion can be a significant challenge, and the Reva i excels in these scenarios. Its compact size and maneuverability allow it to navigate through congested streets effectively. The car's lightweight design and efficient battery system further enhance its usability for daily commutes within the city.

Pioneering Electric Vehicles in India

Mahindra played a key role in bringing electric vehicles to the Indian market, and the Reva i stands as a testament to this innovation. Launched in 2001, the Reva i marked Mahindra's entry into the electric vehicle segment, establishing it as a pioneer for sustainable transportation solutions in India.

article_image4

Reva i: A Budget-Friendly Car

A Budget-Friendly Car

The Reva i's simplicity extends beyond its operation. Charging the car is as easy as plugging it in, and its maintenance costs are low compared to traditional fuel-based vehicles. The ability to use Maruti Suzuki spare parts makes it a budget-friendly choice, while its fiber body and reliable components ensure durability and longevity.

article_image5

Reva i: Pricing Details

Pricing Details

The Reva i is among the most affordable electric cars available. Its starting ex-showroom price is ₹2.88 lakh for the base model, while higher variants are priced up to ₹3.76 lakh. These competitive prices make it an attractive option for individuals looking to switch to an electric vehicle without breaking the bank.

The Future of Urban Mobility

With its user-friendly features, affordability, and sustainability benefits, the Reva i is an excellent choice for those seeking an eco-friendly and economical vehicle for urban use. As electric vehicles gain popularity, the Reva i stands out as a practical option for daily commutes, offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability, and sustainability.

