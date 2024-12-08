Looking for safety? Tata Nexon to Tata Curvv; 5 budget-friendly cars under Rs 10 lakhs

Looking for a safe and affordable car? Explore our list of the top 5 safest cars under Rs 10 lakhs, boasting high Global NCAP ratings and advanced safety features. Perfect for families and daily commuters.

Choosing a safe car doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re on a budget and looking for vehicles that prioritize safety, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of the safest cars under Rs 10 lakhs in India, offering excellent safety features, robust build quality, and high Global NCAP ratings. Perfect for families and daily commuters, these cars ensure peace of mind without compromising affordability.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO One of the most recent vehicles to undergo testing at the Bharat NCAP crash tests is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. In terms of both adult and child occupant protection, this subcompact SUV received a five-star rating. Standard safety features include six airbags, rear disc brakes, ESP, and ISOFIX anchors, and it begins at Rs 7.79 lakhs (ex-showroom). The more costly models are equipped with more sophisticated technologies including electronic parking brakes, hill hold assistance, Level 2 ADAS, and blind-spot monitors. In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test, the XUV 3XO received 29.36 points out of 32, while in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) test, it received 43 out of 49.

2. Tata Curvv Tata is renowned for its high-quality construction, and the introduction of the new coupe-style SUV did not let enthusiasts down. The ICE Tata Curvv begins at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In the BNCAP crash test, the Curvv received a perfect 5-star rating for both adult and child passenger safety. It earned 43.66 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category and 29.50 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). It received 14.65 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 22.66 out of 24 in the dynamic testing.

3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire The latest model of Maruti Suzuki's Dzire is the company's first vehicle to ever get a five-star rating. The ex-showroom pricing of the small car is Rs 6.79 lakh. Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) receives a 5-star safety rating, while Child Occupant Protection (COP) receives a 4-star rating. More precisely, the Dzire received 39.20 out of 42 points in the COP test and 31.24 out of 34 points in the AOP test.





4. Tata Punch EV You might want to think about the Tata Punch EV, which begins at Rs 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), if you want to go green and switch to electric. The micro-SUV received 45 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 31.46 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). At 14.26 out of 16 points, the electric vehicle passed the frontal offset deformable barrier test.

5. Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon has a contemporary design language and starts at Rs 7.99 lakhs. Additionally, it received perfect scores of five stars in crash testing for both adult and kid occupancy. In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) phases, the Nexon received scores of 29.41 out of 32 and 43.83 out of 49 points, respectively.



