Kia Syros to launch on February 1: Check expected specs, features and more

Kia India is launching the Syros sub-compact SUV on February 1, 2025. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros boasts a unique design inspired by the EV3, EV9, and Carnival, and is packed with features.

Kia India is prepared to introduce the new Kia Syros sub-compact SUV to the Indian market tomorrow, February 1, 2025. The new Syros will slot between the Sonet and the Seltos in Kia's portfolio, making it the company's second sub-compact SUV in India after the Sonet. Customers may now make reservations for the Syros online or at the Kia store that is closest to them.

Kia Syros

Design-wise, the new Kia Syros is entirely new and adheres to Kia's worldwide design language. It draws influence for its design from the EV3, EV9, and the Carnival. The Syros has an upright, boxy form, and the LED headlights are placed vertically at the bumper's corners. Like the new Carnival, these headlights have a distinctive drop-down LED daytime running light design and three LED projector components. The front fascia's top half is sealed and resembles an EV in appearance. The blacked-out bottom section incorporates the air intakes, which are accentuated by a silver trim that contrasts with it.

The Kia Syros has a clean and smooth window line on the sides. The 17-inch 3-petal alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a noticeable kink in the rear window line, and thick plastic wrapping over the wheel arches are further features. The back bumper has a chic two-tone black and silver finish, and the tall boy design nearly gives it the appearance of a minivan. It also has high-mounted L-shaped tail lights wrapped around the rear window.

The Syros has an abundance of characteristics. Dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster displays, a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and many other features.

Latest Videos