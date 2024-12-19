Kia Syros breaks cover! Bookings to commence from January 3; Check out features, specs and more

Kia has launched its new mid-size SUV, the Syros, boasting a range of features to rival competitors like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Syros offers a stylish exterior, a modern interior with a 30-inch panoramic screen, and two engine options with various transmission choices.

The Syros, Kia India's second small SUV for the market after the Sonet, was introduced today. The Kia Syros is aiming for mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate in terms of features, even though it will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO in terms of size. It measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height. The breadth of the wheelbase is 2,550 mm. The SUV has 465 liters of cargo capacity.

Kia Syros introduced: Check out Exterior The design of the Kia Syros is contemporary. This is demonstrated by the front fascia, which has a sturdy-looking bumper and headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs) positioned vertically. These features are further enhanced by a taller hood, which gives the SUV a strong look. These design features are quite similar to those of the EV9, the brand's high-end electric SUV. The car's side profile displays a tall, erect structure with a black C-pillar that gives the impression that the roof is flying. The company has also unveiled new alloy wheels. The rear design, on the other hand, is identical to the front and has high-mounted L-shaped LED tail lights.

Kia Syros introduced: Check out interiors A 30-inch panoramic screen now occupies the middle of the Syros's entirely redesigned cabin. This includes the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, which are positioned directly behind the redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with an off-center badge. The SUV's five-seat arrangement attempts to provide cosy accommodation while enhancing the atmosphere with a panoramic sunroof. Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, power driver seat, ventilated seats, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, a dedicated screen for AC controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, electronic parking brake, 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more are among the specifications of the SUV. A 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, six airbags, hill start assistance, a suite of Level 2 ADAS technologies, and other safety features are available from the company. Kia Syros introduced: Powertrain The 1.5-liter CRDi VGT diesel (116PS/250Nm) and the Smartstream 1.0-liter T-GDi petrol (120PS/172Nm) are the two engine options available for the Kia Syros. Both are derived from the Kia Sonet. 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT with a petrol engine and 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT with a diesel engine are the available gearbox options.

Kia Syros introduced: Reservation and delivery On January 3, 2025, reservations for the Kia Syros will go live. Delivery to customers will start in early February 2025. We anticipate that the Kia Syros will cost between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Kia Syros introduced: Colours Paint styles such as Intense Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Sparking Silver go well with the design.

