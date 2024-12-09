Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Discover the top 5 turbocharged petrol SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India. These vehicles offer a blend of power, efficiency, and affordability, making them a popular choice among Indian buyers.

First Published Dec 9, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

The SUV segment in India has witnessed a surge in demand for turbo petrol engines, known for delivering a perfect blend of power and efficiency. If you’re looking for high-performance SUVs without breaking the bank, turbocharged petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh offer an ideal solution. These vehicles combine sporty acceleration, modern features, and affordability, making them a favorite among Indian buyers.

In this article, we bring you the top 5 turbo petrol SUVs under Rs 10 lakh, showcasing their standout features, engine performance, and why they deserve your attention. Whether you prioritize speed, style, or value for money, these SUVs cater to every need.

1. Nissan Magnite

With a 1-liter turbocharged petrol engine, the Nissan Magnite is intended for consumers looking for affordability, performance, and flair. At Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a compelling option because to its aggressive styling, competitive equipment package, and Nissan's after-sales guarantee.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The 1.2-liter turbocharged multipoint injection petrol engine that powers Mahindra's XUV300 produces remarkable performance and smooth driving. With features like hill start assist and seven airbags, it is also highly regarded for safety. With a starting price of Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a serious competitor in the small SUV market.

3. Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger's fast 1-liter turbocharged petrol engine combines cost and usefulness. Its distinctive style, roomy interior, and elevated ground clearance make it perfect for Indian roads. The starting price for the turbo series is Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Skoda Kushaq

The 1-liter TSI petrol engine that powers the Skoda Kushaq offers outstanding performance and fuel economy. With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq is a notable choice because of its European build quality, roomy interiors, and exceptional safety features.

5. Kia Sonet

The HTK version of the Kia Sonet has a 1-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The Sonet is renowned for its luxurious interiors, state-of-the-art technology, and luxury design. It also offers sophisticated connection possibilities via Kia's UVO system. With prices starting at Rs 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom), it's a reasonably priced yet well-rounded choice.

