Kia Sonet to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 diesel cars you can buy under Rs 10 lakh in India

Due to stricter emission norms, diesel car options in India have dwindled. The Tata Altroz currently holds the title of the most budget-friendly diesel car, followed by other models like the Mahindra Bolero and Kia Sonet.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Diesel Automobiles in India: Indian buyers have historically favored automobiles with diesel engines. Major Indian automakers have phased out diesel engines in their vehicles due to stricter pollution regulations. Diesel engines were once available in many mass-market vehicles, but now days there are very few alternatives available. The Tata Altroz Diesel is now the most reasonably priced diesel vehicle on the market.

article_image2

1. Tata Altroz

The cheapest diesel vehicle available in India right now is the Tata Altroz. A 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 90 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque powers Altroz. A five-speed manual gearbox is attached to it. The starting price of the Tata Altroz XM(S) diesel model is Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

article_image3

2. Mahindra Bolero

The sub-4m SUV Mahindra Bolero is a well-liked option in rural regions. A 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 76 horsepower and 210 Nm of torque powers the Bolero. A six-speed manual gearbox is attached to it. The B4 diesel version of the Mahindra Bolero begins at Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image4

3. Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is a small SUV that is under 4 meters. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with 115 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque powers it. It is coupled to an automatic transmission, an IMT, and a six-speed manual. The starting price of the Kia Sonet's HTE (O) diesel model is Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image5

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero Neo and the standard Bolero are comparable. A 1.5-liter diesel engine with 100 horsepower and 210 Nm of torque powers it. The engine is coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. The N4 version of the Mahindra Bolero Neo begins at Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image6

5. Mahindra XUV 3XO

In its class, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m small SUV that rivals the Kia Sonet. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 115 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. It is coupled to either an AMT gearbox or a six-speed manual. The MX2 diesel version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

