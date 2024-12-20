Kia Carens to Tata Safari: Check out 8 best 7-seater SUVs to buy in India

Targeting families and long-distance drivers, the 2024 lineup of 7-seater SUVs in India emphasizes spacious cabins and adaptable seating configurations. Many models offer captain chairs for enhanced comfort, catering to both city and highway travel.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 6:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

Families and long-distance drivers are the target market for India's 7-seater SUVs for 2024. Nowadays, a lot of vehicles come with captain chairs in the second row, which offer greater room and comfort for individual seating than bench seats. Their emphasis on roomy cabins and adaptable seating configurations emphasizes how well-suited they are for both city and highway travel.

article_image2

1. Toyota Innova Crysta

For many years, the Toyota Innova Crysta has been a dependable choice for families. Its captain chairs provide outstanding comfort, especially for long journeys. It is still a great option for people who value practicality because of its strong construction and reliable operation. | Price: Rs 19.99–26.30 lakh in price | Engine: 2.4L diesel engine, 150PS of power, and 7–8 seats.

article_image3

2. Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N blends opulent interiors with tough exterior design. Off-road enthusiasts and families looking for a pleasant trip will benefit from the captain chairs available on higher model levels. | Engines: 2.2L diesel/2.0L petrol; power: up to 203PS; seating: 6–7; Price: Rs 13.85–24.54 lakh.

article_image4

3. Toyota Innova Hycross

A modern interpretation of the Innova heritage is the Toyota Innova Hycross. It maintains the dependable reputation of the brand while introducing fuel economy and hybrid technology. Higher types of captain seats are available, which improves passenger comfort. | Important Details: Cost: Rs 19.77 to Rs 30.98 lakh; Seating: 7–8; Engine: 2.0L petrol; Power: 183bhp.

article_image5

4. Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 has a roomy interior and state-of-the-art electronics. Select models with captain chairs offer an additional degree of comfort, making them a competitive option in the high-end SUV market. | Important Details: Engines: 2.2L diesel/2.0L petrol; Power: Up to 200PS; Seating: 5–7; Price: Rs 13.99–24.99 lakh.

article_image6

5. Kia Carens

With its cutting-edge technologies and adaptable interiors, the Kia Carens redefines MPV norms. Families looking for a combination of comfort and style for daily use or lengthy trips are catered to by captain seats in higher trim levels. | Important Details: 1.5L petrol or diesel engines, up to 160 PS of power, 6–7 seats, and a price range of Rs 10.52–19.94 lakh.

article_image7

6. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai's Alcazar blends refinement and functionality. It is a great option for families that value room and elegance because of its captain chairs, which offer personalized luxury in the second row. Important Details: Engines: 1.5L petrol/diesel; power: up to 160PS; seating: 6–7; price: Rs 16.78–21.28 lakh.

article_image8

7. Tata Safari

The Tata Safari is a multipurpose SUV with captain chairs available in higher model levels. It provides comfort and versatility for long-distance travel and is renowned for its strong construction and dominating road presence. | Important Details: Engine: 2.0L diesel; power: 170PS; seating: 6–7; price: Rs 15.49–27.34 lakh.

article_image9

8. MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus has roomy cabins and cutting-edge technologies. Its six-seater version's captain chairs provide a relaxing trip for family vacations. | Important Details: 1.5L petrol and 2.0L diesel engines, up to 170 PS of power, and 6–7 seats are included in the price range of Rs 18.20–23.08 lakh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more gcw

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Recent Stories

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph AJR

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon