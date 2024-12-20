Kia Carens to Tata Safari: Check out 8 best 7-seater SUVs to buy in India

Targeting families and long-distance drivers, the 2024 lineup of 7-seater SUVs in India emphasizes spacious cabins and adaptable seating configurations. Many models offer captain chairs for enhanced comfort, catering to both city and highway travel.

1. Toyota Innova Crysta For many years, the Toyota Innova Crysta has been a dependable choice for families. Its captain chairs provide outstanding comfort, especially for long journeys. It is still a great option for people who value practicality because of its strong construction and reliable operation. | Price: Rs 19.99–26.30 lakh in price | Engine: 2.4L diesel engine, 150PS of power, and 7–8 seats.

2. Mahindra Scorpio N The Mahindra Scorpio N blends opulent interiors with tough exterior design. Off-road enthusiasts and families looking for a pleasant trip will benefit from the captain chairs available on higher model levels. | Engines: 2.2L diesel/2.0L petrol; power: up to 203PS; seating: 6–7; Price: Rs 13.85–24.54 lakh.

3. Toyota Innova Hycross A modern interpretation of the Innova heritage is the Toyota Innova Hycross. It maintains the dependable reputation of the brand while introducing fuel economy and hybrid technology. Higher types of captain seats are available, which improves passenger comfort. | Important Details: Cost: Rs 19.77 to Rs 30.98 lakh; Seating: 7–8; Engine: 2.0L petrol; Power: 183bhp.

4. Mahindra XUV700 The Mahindra XUV700 has a roomy interior and state-of-the-art electronics. Select models with captain chairs offer an additional degree of comfort, making them a competitive option in the high-end SUV market. | Important Details: Engines: 2.2L diesel/2.0L petrol; Power: Up to 200PS; Seating: 5–7; Price: Rs 13.99–24.99 lakh.

5. Kia Carens With its cutting-edge technologies and adaptable interiors, the Kia Carens redefines MPV norms. Families looking for a combination of comfort and style for daily use or lengthy trips are catered to by captain seats in higher trim levels. | Important Details: 1.5L petrol or diesel engines, up to 160 PS of power, 6–7 seats, and a price range of Rs 10.52–19.94 lakh.

6. Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai's Alcazar blends refinement and functionality. It is a great option for families that value room and elegance because of its captain chairs, which offer personalized luxury in the second row. Important Details: Engines: 1.5L petrol/diesel; power: up to 160PS; seating: 6–7; price: Rs 16.78–21.28 lakh.

7. Tata Safari The Tata Safari is a multipurpose SUV with captain chairs available in higher model levels. It provides comfort and versatility for long-distance travel and is renowned for its strong construction and dominating road presence. | Important Details: Engine: 2.0L diesel; power: 170PS; seating: 6–7; price: Rs 15.49–27.34 lakh.

8. MG Hector Plus The MG Hector Plus has roomy cabins and cutting-edge technologies. Its six-seater version's captain chairs provide a relaxing trip for family vacations. | Important Details: 1.5L petrol and 2.0L diesel engines, up to 170 PS of power, and 6–7 seats are included in the price range of Rs 18.20–23.08 lakh.

