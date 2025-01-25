Kia Carens Facelift: Know about specifications, enhanced features, design upgrades and more

The new model of the Kia Carens is expected to launch later this year. The official launch date is yet to be announced. The car is expected to have minor design changes.

Kia Carens Facelift

The new Kia Carens is undergoing testing. While the new version is expected later this year, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Minor design changes are expected. The interior will undergo a major change, but no engine modifications are anticipated.

Kia Carens Interior

The new Carens interior may feature a new steering wheel, trims, and upholstery. A key upgrade could be a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, similar to the Kia Seltos. This system includes a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, a 12-inch instrument cluster, and a 5-inch automatic AC control display.

Kia Carens Safety Features

To enhance safety, the new Carens might include a Level 1 driver-assistance system with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and emergency braking. A 360-degree camera may also be available. Existing features will be carried over.

Kia Carens Exterior and Engine

The 2025 Kia Carens facelift will feature a redesigned front grille, upgraded headlights, modified bumpers, and new alloy wheels. New color schemes may also be offered. The existing engine and transmission options will likely continue.

