India sees surge in electric scooter sales: Here's why they're the future

Sales of electric scooters have increased significantly across the country in recent months as a way to control fuel costs.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Electric Scooter

According to a global survey, China currently leads in electric scooter sales, followed by India. However, India is expected to take the top spot soon. This expectation is fueled by the increasing number of companies selling electric scooters in the country.

article_image2

In 2024 alone, 1,121,821 electric scooters were sold in India. In December, the final month of the year, 71,626 electric scooters were sold. Electric scooters from various brands like TVS, Ola, Ather, Bajaj, Chetak, and Vida are popular among consumers.

article_image3

When new bikes are launched in India, electric bikes are often priced higher than petrol bikes. However, central and state governments offer subsidies to promote the use of electric bikes. Moreover, electric bikes offer higher mileage compared to petrol bikes, influencing consumer choices.

article_image4

Electric bikes typically run for 100 km on a single charge, requiring about 4 units of electricity. At ₹5 per unit, charging costs around ₹20. A petrol bike would cost ₹150-₹200 for the same distance. This cost difference drives the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

