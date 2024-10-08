Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's favourite hatchback: Maruti Swift leads sales in September 2024

    Maruti New Gen Swift claims the top spot in India's hatchback segment for September 2024, surpassing the previously dominant Wagon R, according to recent sales figures.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    The list of models that dominated the hatchback segment in India in September 2024 has been released. According to the recently released report, there has been a change in the taste of the Indian people last month. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which was number-1 in the hatchback segment in August, slipped to the second position in September. At the same time, the Maruti Swift, which was in second place, reached the first position in September. 

    This car is designed with a completely attractive interior design and luxurious cabin comfort. It has rear AC vents. This car will get wireless charger and dual charging ports. It also gets a rear view camera, which makes it easy for the driver to park the car. It has a 9-inch free-standing infotainment screen.

    It has a newly designed dashboard. This screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity. The center console has been redesigned with the same auto climate control panel as the Baleno and Grand Vitara. Apart from this, new LED fog lamps are available. The company has launched it in 6 variants namely LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, ZXi+ and ZXi+ Dual Tone. Looking at its price, the price of 2024 Maruti Swift base variant LXi starts from Rs 6.49 lakh. The top model ZXi Dual Tone goes up to Rs 9.64 lakh.

    Looking at its engine powertrain, a brand new Z series engine is seen in it. This significantly increases mileage compared to the old Swift. The new 1.2L Z12E 3-cylinder NA petrol engine found in it is capable of producing 80bhp power and 112nm torque. The resemblance of the previous form is slightly visible in this. It has 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. The company assures that its mileage will be 24.80 kmpl for the manual FE variant and 25.75 kmpl for the automatic FE variant.

    Safety

    Talking about the safety features of the new Swift, it gets hill hold control, ESP, new suspension and 6 airbags for all variants. It has amazing safety features like cruise control, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA).

