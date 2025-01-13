Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Know about discounts upto Rs 85,000 off and offers

Hyundai is offering excellent discounts on popular models in January 2025. Customers purchasing models like the Hyundai Exter, i20, Venue, and i10 can now benefit greatly. Let's delve into the details of the Grand i10 Nios offers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

South Korean automaker Hyundai is offering excellent discounts on popular models in January 2025. Customers buying models like the Hyundai Exter, i20, Venue, and i10 can now benefit greatly. Let's delve into the details of the Grand i10 Nios offers. Both the 2024 and 2025 models of the Grand i10 Nios are included in the company's offer.

The 2025 Grand i10 Nios gets a maximum discount of up to ₹23,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. This discount applies to all petrol MT, petrol AAMT, and CNG variants except the Era petrol variant.

article_image2

You get even bigger discounts on the 2024 Grand i10 NIOS. There is a cash discount of ₹20,000 on its base Era trim, ₹25,000 for the CNG variant, and ₹45,000 on the naturally aspirated petrol variants. Apart from this, the company is offering an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹3,000. In this way, this model gets a total discount of up to ₹68,000.

article_image3

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. This engine produces 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options are available. Along with this, a 1.2-liter bi-fuel petrol engine with factory-fitted CNG is also offered. With its help, power is produced at 68 bhp and 95 Nm. At the same time, it gets a five-speed manual transmission.

article_image4

The car is available in six monotone color options including Spark Green. Other options are Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, and Fiery Red. The hatchback is also available in two dual-tone colors: Spark Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

The Grand i10 Nios comes with first-in-segment standard safety features including four airbags (driver, passenger & side airbags). At the same time, the top-end variant gets six airbags with curtain airbags. Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control & Parking Assist with rear parking sensors, rear camera with display in audio, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System are fitted in the hatchback.

article_image5

At the same time, the company is offering excellent offers for the Verna, which is known for its stylish design and features. Hyundai also offers special offers on the i20 and Venue. Additionally, attractive discounts are being offered on the Exter. These offers are for a limited time only. So visit your nearest Hyundai dealership soon to avail these offers.

Please note, the discounts available on cars with the help of various platforms are explained above. The discounts mentioned above vary according to different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be higher or lower in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for accurate discount details and other information.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon