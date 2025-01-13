Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Know about discounts upto Rs 85,000 off and offers

Hyundai is offering excellent discounts on popular models in January 2025. Customers purchasing models like the Hyundai Exter, i20, Venue, and i10 can now benefit greatly. Let's delve into the details of the Grand i10 Nios offers.

South Korean automaker Hyundai is offering excellent discounts on popular models in January 2025. Customers buying models like the Hyundai Exter, i20, Venue, and i10 can now benefit greatly. Let's delve into the details of the Grand i10 Nios offers. Both the 2024 and 2025 models of the Grand i10 Nios are included in the company's offer. The 2025 Grand i10 Nios gets a maximum discount of up to ₹23,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. This discount applies to all petrol MT, petrol AAMT, and CNG variants except the Era petrol variant.

You get even bigger discounts on the 2024 Grand i10 NIOS. There is a cash discount of ₹20,000 on its base Era trim, ₹25,000 for the CNG variant, and ₹45,000 on the naturally aspirated petrol variants. Apart from this, the company is offering an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹3,000. In this way, this model gets a total discount of up to ₹68,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. This engine produces 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options are available. Along with this, a 1.2-liter bi-fuel petrol engine with factory-fitted CNG is also offered. With its help, power is produced at 68 bhp and 95 Nm. At the same time, it gets a five-speed manual transmission.

The car is available in six monotone color options including Spark Green. Other options are Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, and Fiery Red. The hatchback is also available in two dual-tone colors: Spark Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof. The Grand i10 Nios comes with first-in-segment standard safety features including four airbags (driver, passenger & side airbags). At the same time, the top-end variant gets six airbags with curtain airbags. Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control & Parking Assist with rear parking sensors, rear camera with display in audio, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System are fitted in the hatchback.

At the same time, the company is offering excellent offers for the Verna, which is known for its stylish design and features. Hyundai also offers special offers on the i20 and Venue. Additionally, attractive discounts are being offered on the Exter. These offers are for a limited time only. So visit your nearest Hyundai dealership soon to avail these offers. Please note, the discounts available on cars with the help of various platforms are explained above. The discounts mentioned above vary according to different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be higher or lower in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for accurate discount details and other information.

