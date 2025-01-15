Hyundai Creta Electric to headline Auto Expo 2025; Check out new cars to be showcased

Hyundai is set to showcase the Creta Electric, its first mass-market EV, at the Auto Expo 2025. Alongside the Creta Electric, Hyundai will also display the Staria MPV and Ioniq 9 electric SUV from its global portfolio, though these models are not slated for an Indian launch.

1. Hyundai Creta Electric The Creta Electric, the company's first mass-market EV, will take on the Mahindra BE 6 and Maruti e Vitara head-to-head. With a few design changes tailored for EVs, it will be built on a modified version of the Creta's ICE platform and have almost the same size and shape. Active aero flaps on the front bumper to improve aerodynamic efficiency are a great touch. With the exception of a new steering wheel and a redesigned center console, the interior is likewise essentially unaltered. According to ARAI, the Creta Electric's two battery options—42 kWh and 51.4 kWh—will have respective ranges of 390 and 473 kilometers.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV Hyundai's most recent worldwide flagship, the Ioniq 9 electric SUV, which made its premiere at the LA Auto Show late last year, will also be on exhibit. Hyundai has no plans to introduce the Ioniq 9 in India just yet, although it is a brother to the Kia EV9, which is now available for purchase here. However, the SUV that is more than five meters long will be used as a halo model during the event. With its digital style, the Ioniq 9 has six or seven seats, and while the car is stationary, the second row may even turn to face the third. The Ioniq 9's 110.3kWh (gross) battery pack, which shares its foundations with the EV9, is said to offer a WLTP range of up to 620km on a single charge. There are two versions: Long-Range and Performance. The former includes AWD as standard, while the latter offers both RWD and AWD options.

3. Hyundai Staria MPV The Staria MPV, which has been available in international markets since 2021, is yet another vehicle that will be displayed but is not scheduled for a debut here. Although its design is similar to that of a normal people mover, it is distinguished by a big glasshouse, a low beltline, and pixel components for the illumination. The interior of the Staria, which includes a "relaxation mode" with lounge-like seats for the captain's chairs in the second row, is its best feature. Under the hood, the Staria is equipped with shift-by-wire technology, gasoline and diesel engines, and even all-wheel drive.

