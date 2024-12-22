Honda Shine, Unicorn and SP 125: The best bikes for Indian riders

Honda Shine, Unicorn, and SP 125 offer affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. Designed for Indian roads, these bikes boast features catering to diverse needs.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

Best Mileage Bikes

Honda is known for providing bikes with the right balance of affordability, reliability, and fuel efficiency, making them popular among Indian consumers. Honda offers a diverse range of bikes catering to various needs, from stylish commuters to practical daily riders. Let's explore three distinctive models from Honda: Shine, Unicorn, and SP 125.

article_image2

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125 is a stylish and technologically advanced bike priced from ₹87,410 to ₹91,960 (ex-showroom). It features a 123.94cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 10.87 bhp of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. The SP 125 offers a mileage of 60 kmpl.

article_image3

Honda Unicorn

For those seeking a premium and practical bike, the Honda Unicorn is an excellent choice. Priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), this model boasts a 162.71cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The Unicorn generates 12.91 bhp of power and 14.58 Nm of torque.

article_image4

Honda Shine

The Honda Shine is a popular choice among Indian commuters due to its attractive design and affordability. It's available at an ex-showroom price ranging from ₹81,100 to ₹85,100. This bike is powered by a 123cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 10.74 bhp and 11 Nm of torque.

article_image5

Honda bikes stand out in the market due to their reliability, affordability, and features. Whether it's the affordable Shine, the versatile Unicorn, or the modern SP 125, each model caters to the needs of different riders.

article_image6

Honda's focus on quality, performance, and innovation has made these bikes popular in India. If you're looking for a bike that offers value for money and reliable performance, Honda is a great choice.

