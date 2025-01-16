Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features

The Honda Dio enters the market to compete with other 110cc scooters like the Honda Zoom 110, Hero Pleasure Plus, TVS Jupiter, and Honda Activa.

Japanese two-wheeler brand Honda has launched the 2025 model of its popular Dio scooter in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price of this new model is Rs. 74,930, approximately Rs. 1500 more than the current model. In the 2025 edition, the Japanese company has provided an updated OBD2B-compliant engine.

This 110cc single-cylinder engine delivers the same power output as the older model. No changes have been made to the CVT gearbox. The company has not shared any information regarding mileage. The 2025 Dio scooter features a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster displaying ride data like distance, trip meter, and eco indicator.

It also includes a Type-C charging port as a standard feature. The new Dio is available in two variants: STD and DLX. The DLX is priced at Rs. 85,648 and includes all features and improved graphics. Bookings for the scooter have commenced across India, with deliveries expected to begin by the end of this month.

At the launch event, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated that Honda aims to provide mobility solutions that enhance consumers' lives. He added that the 2025 Dio reflects the perfect blend of innovation, style, and technology. Its OBD2B-compliant engine not only meets the latest emission standards but also ensures exceptional performance and fuel efficiency.

