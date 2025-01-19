Honda Activa electric, Honda QC1 launched | Check price, specs, features and more

Honda has unveiled its new electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This marks the company's most affordable electric scooter offering.

During Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Honda revealed pricing and details for its new electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1. Available in two variants, the Honda Activa e: is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh for the base model and Rs 1.52 lakh for the RoadSync Duo variant. This scooter boasts a 102 km IDC range, a top speed of 80 kmph, and a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 7.3 seconds. It's powered by two swappable 1.5 kW batteries housed under the seat, which send power to a swingarm-mounted motor with 6 kW and 22 Nm of torque output.

However, the battery placement limits storage. Bookings for both the Activa e: and QC1 are open with a Rs 1,000 token amount. Honda also offers a Care Plus package for Rs 9,900, which includes a five-year annual maintenance contract, roadside assistance, and warranty (three years standard and two years extended). Charging the Activa e: relies solely on Honda's Power Pack Exchanger e: battery-swapping stations, as home charging is not an option. This infrastructure is currently sparse, with 83 swapping stations operational in Bengaluru. Honda plans to increase this to 250 stations in the city by 2026.

Production of the Activa e: takes place at Honda's Narsapura plant in Karnataka, and the scooter will be sold through existing Red Wing dealerships under a "shop-in-shop" model. Deliveries will commence in Bengaluru in February 2025, followed by Delhi and Mumbai in April 2025. Besides the Activa e:, Honda also launched the QC1 at ₹90,000, making it the company's most affordable electric scooter in India. It features a fixed 1.5kWh battery coupled with a hub-mounted BLDC motor producing 1.8kW and 77Nm. The QC1 offers a range of 50 km and a top speed of 80 kmph.

The 0-40 kmph acceleration time is 9.7 seconds. A full battery charge takes nearly seven hours using the provided 330W slow charger. Unlike the Activa e:, the QC1 offers 26 liters of under-seat storage and an additional compartment in the front apron fitted with a USB charging port.

Weighing 89.5 kg, the QC1 features a 12/10-inch alloy wheel combination and drum brakes measuring 130mm at the front and 110mm at the rear. While its design resembles the Activa e:, the QC1 has fewer features, including a 5-inch LCD display and two riding modes - Eco and Standard. It will initially be available in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. The Activa e: will compete with models like the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Vida V2, River Indie, and Ola S1. However, its reliance on a battery-swapping network, which is currently limited, could be a drawback.

