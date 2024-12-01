Honda Activa e QC1 Electric Scooter Launch: Know price, range, features and specifications

The Honda QC1 electric scooter has been launched in India. It features a 1.8kW motor, a 1.5kWh battery, and an 80km range. The scooter also boasts LED lights, a five-inch LCD, 26 liters of storage, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Honda QC1 Electric Scooter

The Honda QC1 electric scooter has been launched in India. Its design seems to be inspired by the Activa E electric scooter. The front, handlebar, and side panels resemble the Activa E. However, it does not have LED DRLs.

Honda QC1 Features

The Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.8kW BLDC motor, enabling it to reach speeds of up to 50kmph. It offers two riding modes: Econ and Standard. A standard 1.5kWh battery provides an expected range of 80km. Charging takes 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Honda Activa E Design

The Honda QC1 features LED lights, a five-inch LCD, 26 liters of storage, and a USB Type-C charging port. It has an underbone frame suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers.

Honda Activa Electric Specs

These are preloaded. The scooter rides on a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel setup. Honda is expected to reveal the price of the QC1 in January, with deliveries starting in February 2025. 3 Budget Cars Under 5 Lakhs in India

Latest Videos