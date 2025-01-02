Honda Activa E and QC1 Bookings Open: Book Honda Activa for Just Rs1,000

Honda's new electric scooters have arrived. Launched in two variants, bookings are now open. Deliveries will begin in February. Notably, the scooter can be booked for just Rs 1,000.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

The buzz of electric vehicles is loud in the market. Honda has arrived with a great offer in the new year. Big companies like Ola, TVS, and Bajaj are increasing sales through offers. Now Honda has also brought its electric vehicles to the market. Bookings for two models have started. If you want to buy a Honda Activa electric scooter, book it soon.

article_image2

Honda has launched the Activa E and QC1 electric scooters. Bookings for these models have started at dealerships in major cities. The Activa E scooter can be booked in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The QC1 scooter can be booked in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

You can book any of these two models by paying just ₹1,000. The price of the scooters will be revealed at the Auto Expo. Honda has said that deliveries will start in February 2025.

article_image3

The Honda Activa E model has a removable battery. This scooter is available in five colors. It has a 7.0-inch TFT display and comes with the Honda RoadSync Duo app. The Activa E comes with the Honda Mobile Power Pack, which has two 1.5 kWh batteries. Therefore, this scooter will offer a mileage range of 102 km.

article_image4

The Honda QC1 model features new technology. Like the Activa E, it is also available in five colors. However, this scooter has only one 1.5 kWh battery, giving it a range of 80 km. This scooter charges to 80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes.

article_image5

Activa E Launch Updates

This scooter runs at a speed of 50 km/h with a 1.8 kW motor and 77 Nm of torque. It has a 5.0-inch LCD display, a USB Type-C outlet, and 26 liters of storage. The company provides a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km. Buying this scooter gets you three free services in the first year. Roadside assistance is also free.

