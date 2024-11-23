Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle: 100km mileage at just Rs 10

Do you enjoy cycling? Are you looking for a suitable cycle for your daily commute and errands? Then the perfect cycle for you is the Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle. It is available at a low price. Let's find out more details about this cycle here. 

article_image1
Doctors recommend cycling for health benefits and disease prevention. In today’s busy life, a pedaling electric cycle is ideal. Hero has introduced one to help you stay healthy while managing your routine.

 

article_image2

Experts recommend electric cycles over bikes for short daily commutes. Doctors highlight that daily cycling improves heart health. The Hero Lectro H5, priced at Rs. 28,999, offers a 30 km range per charge. Ideal for city commutes, it reduces pollution, avoids traffic, and promotes fitness.

 

article_image3

The Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle, with a top speed of 25 km/h, requires no registration or license. Perfect for city commutes and students, it ensures timely travel without traffic hassles. Its 36V 5.8Ah lithium-ion battery offers reliable performance, even in daily use.

article_image4

The Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle charges fully in 4 hours, offering a 40 km range with pedaling. Priced at Rs. 28,999, it comes in two stylish colors: Teal with Orange Graphics and Gray with Neon Green Graphics. The battery is non-removable and charges with the cycle.

article_image5

The Hero Lectro H5 offers a 25 km range on battery alone and features an LED display. With low maintenance costs, charging 100 km costs just Rs. 10.

 

