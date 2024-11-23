Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle: 100km mileage at just Rs 10

Do you enjoy cycling? Are you looking for a suitable cycle for your daily commute and errands? Then the perfect cycle for you is the Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle. It is available at a low price. Let's find out more details about this cycle here.

Doctors recommend cycling for health benefits and disease prevention. In today’s busy life, a pedaling electric cycle is ideal. Hero has introduced one to help you stay healthy while managing your routine.

Experts recommend electric cycles over bikes for short daily commutes. Doctors highlight that daily cycling improves heart health. The Hero Lectro H5, priced at Rs. 28,999, offers a 30 km range per charge. Ideal for city commutes, it reduces pollution, avoids traffic, and promotes fitness.

The Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle, with a top speed of 25 km/h, requires no registration or license. Perfect for city commutes and students, it ensures timely travel without traffic hassles. Its 36V 5.8Ah lithium-ion battery offers reliable performance, even in daily use.

The Hero Lectro H5 electric cycle charges fully in 4 hours, offering a 40 km range with pedaling. Priced at Rs. 28,999, it comes in two stylish colors: Teal with Orange Graphics and Gray with Neon Green Graphics. The battery is non-removable and charges with the cycle.

The Hero Lectro H5 offers a 25 km range on battery alone and features an LED display. With low maintenance costs, charging 100 km costs just Rs. 10.

Latest Videos