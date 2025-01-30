Hero Electric AE8: Know price, specifications, features, range, how to buy and more
Hero introduces the AE-8 electric scooter, offering an impressive 80 km range at a highly affordable price, reducing petrol costs for budget-conscious consumers.
Hero AE8: Affordable Electric Scooter
Hero AE8: Hero Electric launches its new electric scooter AE-8. Known for its long range and affordability, the AE-8 boasts a 100 km range and a speed of 45 kmph, ideal for urban use. Let's delve into the details of this new electric scooter.
Hero Electric Scooter Price
Hero AE8's Powerful Engine and Battery
The Hero AE8 features a 250W BLDC motor and a 3.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 80 km on a single charge. Its top speed is 45 kmph, sufficient for city commutes. Charging takes about 4-5 hours.
Hero Electric Scooter Range
AE-8's Latest Features
This electric scooter offers modern features like a digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and taillight, a USB charging port, and a mobile phone holder. It also includes a reverse mode for easy parking, remote lock/unlock, and an anti-theft alarm.
High Mileage at Low Price
Suspension and Braking
The AE-8 features telescopic front forks and rear spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorbers for a comfortable ride. Drum brakes are installed on both the front and rear, along with a combi braking system for safe braking.
Price and Availability
Priced at ₹69,999 (ex-showroom), the Hero Electric AE-8 is available at Hero Electric dealerships nationwide and comes with a 3-year warranty.