Hero Electric AE8: Know price, specifications, features, range, how to buy and more

Hero introduces the AE-8 electric scooter, offering an impressive 80 km range at a highly affordable price, reducing petrol costs for budget-conscious consumers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Hero AE8: Affordable Electric Scooter

Hero AE8: Hero Electric launches its new electric scooter AE-8. Known for its long range and affordability, the AE-8 boasts a 100 km range and a speed of 45 kmph, ideal for urban use. Let's delve into the details of this new electric scooter.

article_image2

Hero Electric Scooter Price

Hero AE8's Powerful Engine and Battery

The Hero AE8 features a 250W BLDC motor and a 3.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 80 km on a single charge. Its top speed is 45 kmph, sufficient for city commutes. Charging takes about 4-5 hours.

article_image3

Hero Electric Scooter Range

AE-8's Latest Features

This electric scooter offers modern features like a digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and taillight, a USB charging port, and a mobile phone holder. It also includes a reverse mode for easy parking, remote lock/unlock, and an anti-theft alarm.

article_image4

High Mileage at Low Price

Suspension and Braking

The AE-8 features telescopic front forks and rear spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorbers for a comfortable ride. Drum brakes are installed on both the front and rear, along with a combi braking system for safe braking.

Price and Availability

Priced at ₹69,999 (ex-showroom), the Hero Electric AE-8 is available at Hero Electric dealerships nationwide and comes with a 3-year warranty.

