Godawari Electric Motors unveils 3 new EVs at Bharat Mobility Global Expo | Check range, features and more

Godawari Electric Motors Pvt Ltd has unveiled three new electric vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

Godawari Electric Motors launched three new EVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Show 2025. These include two electric scooters, the Fio DX E and Fio Z, and a passenger auto. Each caters to different needs. The Fio Z is a low-speed scooter, ideal for short city commutes. The Fio DX offers a speed of 80 km/h and a range of 150 km on a single charge. The company also released the Rosie Eco three-wheeler. The showroom price of Rosie Eco is Rs.2,95,999.

article_image2

To enhance consumer experience, the company has released Care App, a smart tool that helps control EVs easily. This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The company says these vehicles mark the future of electric mobility in India with features like regenerative braking, advanced battery management system, and superior build quality.

article_image3

The Fio DX is a high-end electric scooter with a powerful 5.0 kW motor and 140 Nm peak torque. It offers a speed of 80 km/h and a range of 150 km with three driving modes. The scooter also features a 7-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, 28 liters of boot space, and a 4.2 kWh battery. It fully charges in 3.5 hours.

article_image4

The Fio Z offers a reliable and smooth ride with 25 liters of boot space. Its detachable LMFP cylinder battery (48V/30Ah) provides a range of 80 km on a single charge. It comes with a 3-year/30,000 km vehicle warranty and a 5-year/50,000 km battery warranty.

The Rosie Eco is equipped with a 150 Ah lithium-ion battery. It offers a range of 120 km on a single charge. The vehicle's steel frame, hydraulic brakes on all wheels, and seating for four passengers ensure safety and comfort. Its 7.8 kWh battery can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours.

