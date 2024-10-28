Get upto Rs 1.25 lakh discount on Tata Nexon this Diwali 2024

Tata Nexon is now available with single-pane and panoramic sunroof options. Festive discounts up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. Boasts a 5-star safety rating.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Tata Sunroof Car Discounts

Get the Tata Nexon with two sunroof options. With a 5-star safety rating, it is one of India’s safest cars. This Diwali, enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. The Nexon was initially launched with a single-pane sunroof, but Tata Motors revamped the SUV's style with a panoramic sunroof in the CNG version. It is now available in both petrol and diesel versions as well.

Tata Nexon

Avail festive discounts on the Tata Nexon. All versions get two sunroof options. A voice-assisted single-pane sunroof is offered in lower petrol and diesel variants. The top-end Fearless+ trim gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof. More variants with a panoramic sunroof are available in Tata Nexon CNG.

Tata Nexon Price

The Tata Nexon comes with six airbags, ESC, a hill-hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. It features a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The centre console includes a wireless charging port. The Nexon achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Festive discounts are available of up to Rs. 80,000.


 

Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof

Additional customer benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 are available on Tata cars. The Nexon petrol with a single-pane sunroof starts at Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon diesel with a single-pane sunroof starts at Rs. 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol Nexon with a panoramic sunroof and 6-speed manual transmission starts at Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Diwali Car Offers

Priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the most expensive model, the Nexon Dark Edition diesel with a panoramic sunroof, is available for Rs. 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon's ex-showroom price ranges from Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 15.79 lakh. It comes with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine, along with multiple transmission options. The Tata Nexon CNG was launched this year.

