Considering the Maruti Suzuki Swift? Check out THESE competitors

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular choice for its reliability, performance, and affordability. However, the compact car market offers several other great options that may better suit your needs. Whether you’re after more features, fuel efficiency, or simply a different design, here are three alternative cars that could be the perfect fit. Explore these Swift alternatives to make an informed choice for your next purchase.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios One of the most well-liked hatchbacks to hit the Indian market is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The cost ranges from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. Six airbags, an electronic stability program, rear parking sensors with ISOFIX child seat mounts, and hill hold control are among the standard safety features Hyundai includes with the Grand i10 Nios. Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, and Asta are the five variations from which the buyer can select. The Grand i10 Nios is available from Hyundai with both a petrol and a CNG drivetrain. The gasoline powerplant also has an AMT transmission. When using gasoline, the engine produces a maximum power output of 82 horsepower and a maximum torque of 114 Nm; when using compressed natural gas (CNG), the power and torque output drops to 68 horsepower and 95 Nm.

2. Tata Tiago The Tiago is the most reasonably priced car in Tata Motors' portfolio. The cost ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.65 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. There are six different models of the hatchback. A 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that runs on both fuel and CNG is available for the Tiago. The power output and torque output on gasoline are rated at 85 horsepower and 113 Nm, respectively. The production of power and torque drops to 95 Nm and 73 horsepower on CNG. Five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearboxes are in use. In terms of safety features, there are six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill assist control, 6 airbags and electronic stability control.

3. Citroen C3 The cheapest car in Citroen's inventory is the C3. It did receive some criticism when it was originally released because it was clearly made to a cost and lacked some functionality. The hatchback is currently priced between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs10.15 lakh, however Citroen has resolved the most of the problems. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. There are two 1.2-liter gasoline engine variants available. Both a normally aspirated and a turbocharged unit are available. While the turbocharged engine generates 108 horsepower and up to 205 Nm, the normally aspirated engine generates 81 horsepower and 115 Nm. Both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox are available.



