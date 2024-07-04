Car loan: From eligibility to documents needed, a look at step-by-step guide

Owning a car is one of the biggest financial plunges that an individual takes in life. It not only eliminates your transportation challenges and reduces additional expenses but also enhances your social status.

The idea of owning your ideal four-wheeler is definitely thrilling, and it's a big step towards a more successful and happy existence. One of the largest financial risks a person ever makes is buying an automobile. It not only gets rid of your travel problems and saves you money, but it also raises your social standing. Nevertheless, it's likely that the automobile you want is more expensive than you can afford right now, and it's not sensible to spend all of your savings on one item. This is when auto loans come in rather handy.

Car loan: How to apply?

The simplicity of applying for a vehicle loan online is provided by several providers. Visit the lender's official website to start the application procedure. After submitting an online loan application, you can upload the necessary paperwork. Some lenders may even provide pre-approved auto loans if your credit score is high enough, saving you the trouble of submitting paperwork. As an alternative, you can apply for a car loan in person at a bank location. The loan will be approved when you have submitted the required paperwork and the verification procedure is complete.

Car loan: Eligibility Banks may have varied qualifying requirements for auto loans, but some standards are universal. Generally, eligibility requirements range from 18 to 75 years old. They must also have worked for their present job for at least a year and have a minimum net monthly salary of Rs. 20,000. Furthermore, candidates must be engaged by a commercial business or a government agency on a paid or self-employed basis. These standards function as broad recommendations for those looking for auto loans from different lenders.

Car loan: Documents needed In order to ensure a seamless loan application procedure with the bank or financial institution of your choice, you must supply the following required documents: 1. Valid ID: A valid ID evidence, such as a driver's licence, passport, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or any other identification document issued by the government, is required of all applicants. 2. Age Proof: Candidates must submit documentation attesting to their age. A driver's licence, passport, ration card, school leaving certificate, or any other official document proving age is accepted. 3. Valid Address Proof: A government-issued document including the current address specified is essential. Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other identification are accepted. 4. Income evidence: Depending on their job position, applicants must produce the relevant income evidence. Salaried persons usually have to present their Form-16, updated ITR, bank statements for the previous three months, current six months' wage slips, etc. 5. Recent Photographs: Two copies of recent photographs, ideally consisting of two passport-sized and stamp-sized photographs, should be provided.

Car loan: Application process First and foremost, you should check your credit score because it is a major factor in establishing your eligibility for a loan. Applicant banks usually give preference to those with a clean credit record. Next, complete the loan application form that your selected bank has supplied, making sure to attach any necessary supporting documentation and fill it out completely.



After reviewing your application and supporting documentation, the bank will evaluate your credit score and profile to see if you qualify for the loan. If you fulfil the requirements, your application will move on to the next round. Generally speaking, the approval process takes one to five days, however this might change based on the bank and the applicant's background. Upon loan approval, the loan amount will be transferred either to your bank account or directly to the car dealer from whom you intend to purchase the vehicle.

Car loan: Key things to know before applying Auto loans are normally granted for authorised automobile models made by Indian or international automakers. Nevertheless, the bank retains control over the precise funding amount. Furthermore, banks generally provide auto loans with interest rates between 10 and 18 percent annually. However, a number of variables, including the borrower's profile, loan amount, and loan tenure, affect the real interest rate. Generally, depending on their ability to repay the loan, borrowers can choose a vehicle loan payback duration of one to seven years. There are situations where the payback period might be prolonged. Additional expenses, including as loan processing fees, pre-closure or foreclosure fees, stamp duty fees, late payment penalties, and part-payment fees, could be imposed, depending on the bank.

