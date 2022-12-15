Best of 2022: Mahindra XUV700 to Skoda Kushaq; 5 safest cars on Indian roads

Global NCAP crash tests have been very instrumental in giving us a complete picture of which car is the safest on the roads. They have also updated their crash test protocol, and as per the results from these crash tests, here are some of the top safest cars on Indian roads.

The build quality and safety rating of a car are now factors that Indian consumers take into account before making a purchase. Manufacturers have also sought to make improvements and provide consumers with safer vehicles. Manufacturers like Mahindra and others have prioritised the quality of the vehicle's construction, and buyers have responded favourably to these goods. Here is a list of 5 such secure Indian vehicles that have received favourable crash test results.

Mahindra XUV700 For the XUV 700, Mahindra has just received the Global NCAP "Safer Choice" accolade. It is important to note that this is the Mahindra Group's second "Safer Choice" award; the XUV300 received the honour in its first year in early 2020. For adult occupant protection, the Mahindra XUV700 earned an excellent 5-Star rating, while for kid occupant protection, it received a 4-Star rating. It received a stellar 16.03 out of a possible 17 points, earning a 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant safety. The redesigned XUV700's bodyshell was certified as stable and capable of withstanding additional loads. Additionally, it has undergone crash testing by Global NCAP and is now the safest vehicle built in India.

Volkswagen Virtus In India in March of this year, Volkswagen Virtus made its debut on a worldwide scale. The Chakan factory in Maharashtra, operated by the Volkswagen Group, exports this mid-size vehicle to international markets. The latest Latin NCAP crash test has now given the Indian-made Volkswagen Virtus a complete 5-star safety certification. The new Volkswagen Virtus passed the adult occupant protection test with a score of 36.94 out of a possible 40. Virtus scored 45 out of a possible 49 points in the Latin NCAP child occupant protection testing.

Mahindra Scorpio N The SUV received five ratings for protecting adult occupants and three stars for protecting children. It was tested in the most basic configuration, which has ABS with EBD and dual front airbags. For the side pole impact test, a top-spec trim with six airbags was also put to the test. For adult occupant protection, the Scorpio N received a score of 29.25 out of 34. The head and neck protection provided to the driver and passenger was assessed as "excellent," however the chest protection was only graded "poor." The knees of the driver and passenger displayed "excellent" protection. Protection to the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis was rated as "excellent" in the recently adopted side impact test.

Skoda Kushaq Kushaq is Skoda’s first product under the India 2.0 strategy. It was recently tested by Global NCAP and the results were surprising. This mid-size SUV scored 5 star rating at the crash test. It scored 5 stars for both adult and child safety. The SUV is offered with a 1.0 litre TSI and 1.5 litre TSI engine options.