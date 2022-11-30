Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV bookings to begin from December 20, likely to launch at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai Motor India to launch the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car in India soon and ahead of the launch, the brand will open customer bookings for the EV from December 20. With a focus on space innovation, Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a large drawer-type glove box that enhances usability and convenience.

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will launch the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car in India soon and ahead of the launch, the brand will open customer bookings for the EV from December 20. A few of the features included in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 include a special vision roof with a complete glass panel and no centre divider, parametric pixel LED headlights, R20 (D=512.8mm) alloy wheels, and a magnetic dashboard. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a spacious drawer-style glove box that improves use and convenience with an emphasis on space innovation.

Bio Paint is used on Hyundai IONIQ 5’s surfaces such as crash pad, switches, steering wheel and door panels that includes oil extractions from plants such as rape flowers and corn. The inside of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is made of eco-processed leather that is coloured with flaxseed oil. Biomaterials derived from corn and sugarcane are used in the fabric of carpet and upholstery.

Also Read | 2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked, likely to launch in January next year

Up to 32 plastic bottles that have been crushed into plastic chips are used to manufacture Eco Friendly Fabric. The seatback and door armrest of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 are made of an attractive fabric that is created by melting and spinning these chips into threads. 100% Recyclable paperette from HDPE has the same lightness and texture with traditional paper.

Commenting on announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “IONIQ is a brand that we have developed specifically for dedicated BEV models. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was created on the exclusive E-GMP platform and wonderfully encapsulates our quest of quality time as we strive to make every moment of our customers' lives pleasant and valuable. It also perfectly matches our global vision of 'Progress for Humanity'."

Also Read | 5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross