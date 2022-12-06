Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched, priced at Rs 33 50 lakh; Know what's new

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition enhances the design of the carline with features such as load sill protection at the rear, sporty 45.72cm Sebring Sterling Silver wheels, aluminum pedals and dynamic hubcaps. Know all details here.

A new Exclusive Edition of Volkswagen's Tiguan SUV has been released, priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With features such load sill protection at the back, sporty 45.72cm Sebring Sterling Silver alloys, aluminium pedals, and dramatic hubcaps, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition improves the look of the car line. Both the Tiguan's exterior and interior conspicuously display the Exclusive Edition badging. It is offered in the external body colours of Pure White and Oryx White.

The 2.0L TSI engine in the Volkswagen Tiguan is coupled to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with 4MOTION technology. It produces 190 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, with a 12.65 km/l fuel economy (ARAI certified).

The Tiguan also includes a sophisticated reverse camera that offers the user 4 alternative viewpoints. Six airbags, ABS, ESC, ASR, EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, three head rests in the back, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver warning systems are just a few of the safety features that come standard on the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Intelligent adaptive LED matrix headlights are a feature of the new Tiguan. It has a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, a soft touch dashboard, 30 different colour shades of ambient lighting, a flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, three touch-controlled Climatronic air conditioning zones, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Volkswagen Tiguan, which is based on the highly regarded MQB platform, delivers a flawless balance of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality, and class-leading features.

