Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched, priced at Rs 33 50 lakh; Know what's new

    The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition enhances the design of the carline with features such as load sill protection at the rear, sporty 45.72cm Sebring Sterling Silver wheels, aluminum pedals and dynamic hubcaps. Know all details here.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India priced at Rs 33 50 lakh know what s new gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    A new Exclusive Edition of Volkswagen's Tiguan SUV has been released, priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With features such load sill protection at the back, sporty 45.72cm Sebring Sterling Silver alloys, aluminium pedals, and dramatic hubcaps, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition improves the look of the car line. Both the Tiguan's exterior and interior conspicuously display the Exclusive Edition badging. It is offered in the external body colours of Pure White and Oryx White.

    The 2.0L TSI engine in the Volkswagen Tiguan is coupled to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with 4MOTION technology. It produces 190 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, with a 12.65 km/l fuel economy (ARAI certified).

    Also Read | Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch; Check out

    The Tiguan also includes a sophisticated reverse camera that offers the user 4 alternative viewpoints. Six airbags, ABS, ESC, ASR, EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, three head rests in the back, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver warning systems are just a few of the safety features that come standard on the Volkswagen Tiguan.

    Intelligent adaptive LED matrix headlights are a feature of the new Tiguan. It has a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, a soft touch dashboard, 30 different colour shades of ambient lighting, a flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, three touch-controlled Climatronic air conditioning zones, and a panoramic sunroof.

    The Volkswagen Tiguan, which is based on the highly regarded MQB platform, delivers a flawless balance of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality, and class-leading features.

    Also Read | No mileage as advertised! Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch Check out gcw

    Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch; Check out

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023 Details here gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023; Details here

    No mileage as advertised Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation gcw

    No mileage as advertised! Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation

    Mercedes Benz EQB introduced in India for Rs 74 50 lakh Know all about seven seater electric SUV gcw

    Mercedes-Benz EQB introduced in India for Rs 74.50 lakh; Know all about seven-seater electric SUV

    Mahindra XUV400 EV special edition unveiled Know the latest additions specs gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 EV special edition unveiled; Know the latest additions & specs

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs KOR, Brazil vs South Korea: I was terrified - Neymar on returning from quick injury break-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea: 'I was terrified' - Neymar after quick injury break return

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters sur

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon