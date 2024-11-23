Bajaj Qute RE60: Affordable high mileage city car

This cute-looking car is aptly named Qute. Despite its small size, it boasts features comparable to larger cars. It's perfect for small families navigating city streets or running local errands. The mileage this car delivers is truly surprising. Let's delve into more details about this Bajaj vehicle.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

The Bajaj Qute RE60 is a micro-car (quadricycle) designed for short trips, ideal for errands in cities. Launched in 2019, it offers low fuel consumption and an affordable price. The Bajaj Qute RE60 boasts impressive features, looks, and design.

article_image2

Navigate the city affordably with the Bajaj Qute RE60. Features include hard LED headlights, AC, roof, doors, steering wheel, 2x2 seats, and 20 liters of boot space. It seats four, including the driver. Its compact size makes city driving easy. Seat belts ensure passenger safety, and the Bajaj Qute RE60 has a robust body. There's even space for small luggage.

article_image3

The Bajaj Qute RE60 uses a 217cc engine, available in petrol and CNG options. This mini car reaches speeds up to 70 km/h. It has a 4-speed manual transmission, 13 bhp power, and 19.6 Nm torque. Weighing approximately 452 kg, it's safer than an auto-rickshaw. It features a rear engine, rear-wheel drive, and an LPG option. It has a single cylinder and a top speed of 70 km/h.

article_image4

The Bajaj Qute RE60 petrol variant offers 35 km/l mileage, while the CNG variant delivers 43 km/l. This model comes in three colors. Dimensions: Length 2,752 mm, Width 1,312 mm, Height 1,652 mm, Ground Clearance 180 mm. Weight: approximately 452 kg.

article_image5

The Bajaj Qute RE60 costs ₹3.61 lakh, but you can take it home with a ₹36,000 down payment. Bank offers and EMI options are available. It's ideal for daily commutes to offices and schools. It's also convenient for small businesses transporting goods. This compact car is highly useful in traffic-congested cities.

