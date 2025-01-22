Bajaj Platina VS Honda Shine: Check price, mileage, features and more

Bajaj and Honda lead the Indian market for high-mileage bikes, offering a great combination of mileage, performance, and reliability.

Best Mileage Bikes

The Indian motorcycle market offers diverse options. However, not all bikes satisfy mileage needs. For exceptional fuel efficiency, some bikes stand out, claiming top mileage in their segments.

Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj is known for durable and efficient motorcycles, and the Platina 100 is no exception. With a 102cc engine and Bajaj's DTS-i technology, it's among India's most fuel-efficient bikes, boasting 90 kmpl. It's ideal for budget-conscious riders.

Honda Shine

The Honda Shine ranks second among high-mileage bikes. Powered by a 99.7cc engine, it generates 7.61hp and 8.05Nm of torque. Equipped with features like an auto choke system and side-stand engine cut-off, it ensures comfort and performance with a mileage of 75 kmpl, making it a practical choice for daily commuters.

Mileage Bikes

These bikes set a benchmark for mileage, offering cost-effective transportation. Bajaj and Honda have earned the trust of Indian customers for their quality and performance. Bikes like the Platina 100 and Honda Shine are popular among students and office commuters.

Best Mileage Bikes in India

Their ability to deliver mileage without compromising on basic features makes them a preferred choice. For those seeking fuel-efficient motorcycles, these options from Bajaj and Honda are worth considering. Whether a daily commuter or a budget-conscious individual, these high-mileage bikes meet expectations and keep costs low.

