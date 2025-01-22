Bajaj Platina VS Honda Shine: Check price, mileage, features and more

Bajaj and Honda lead the Indian market for high-mileage bikes, offering a great combination of mileage, performance, and reliability.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

Best Mileage Bikes

The Indian motorcycle market offers diverse options. However, not all bikes satisfy mileage needs. For exceptional fuel efficiency, some bikes stand out, claiming top mileage in their segments.

article_image2

Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj is known for durable and efficient motorcycles, and the Platina 100 is no exception. With a 102cc engine and Bajaj's DTS-i technology, it's among India's most fuel-efficient bikes, boasting 90 kmpl. It's ideal for budget-conscious riders.

article_image3

Honda Shine

The Honda Shine ranks second among high-mileage bikes. Powered by a 99.7cc engine, it generates 7.61hp and 8.05Nm of torque. Equipped with features like an auto choke system and side-stand engine cut-off, it ensures comfort and performance with a mileage of 75 kmpl, making it a practical choice for daily commuters.

article_image4

Mileage Bikes

These bikes set a benchmark for mileage, offering cost-effective transportation. Bajaj and Honda have earned the trust of Indian customers for their quality and performance. Bikes like the Platina 100 and Honda Shine are popular among students and office commuters.

article_image5

Best Mileage Bikes in India

Their ability to deliver mileage without compromising on basic features makes them a preferred choice. For those seeking fuel-efficient motorcycles, these options from Bajaj and Honda are worth considering. Whether a daily commuter or a budget-conscious individual, these high-mileage bikes meet expectations and keep costs low.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon