Bajaj Platina 100 to Hero HF 100-5 best bikes under Rs 70,000

The Indian market offers a variety of bikes and scooters within a budget of ₹70,000. This post details the top choices from popular brands like Hero, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj.

Bikes and Scooters Under 70000

In the Indian market, most people buy commuter bikes, mopeds, or affordable scooters, and a large number of customers have a budget of up to Rs.70,000. In such a situation, let's look at vehicles under 70,000 rupees from companies like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj.

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100, priced at ₹68,685 (ex-showroom), is another excellent choice for daily commuters. It is known for its impressive mileage and comfortable ride.

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe, a best-selling model, is priced between ₹59,998 and ₹69,018 (ex-showroom). Known for its durability and fuel efficiency, it's a favorite among commuters.

TVS XL100

If you're looking for a versatile moped, the TVS XL100 is worth considering. Priced from ₹44,999 to ₹60,905 (ex-showroom), it stands out for its affordability and utility, making it a hit among urban and rural users.

Hero HF 100

The Hero HF 100, available at ₹59,018 (ex-showroom), is a budget-friendly bike. It excels in mileage, making it one of the most economical bikes in the country.

Honda Shine 100

The Honda Shine 100, a reliable and stylish commuter bike, comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹64,900. This model is highly regarded for its smooth performance and practicality. Choose the right bike for your budget and enjoy a hassle-free commute.

