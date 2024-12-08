Bajaj Platina 100 to Hero HF 100-5 best bikes under Rs 70,000

The Indian market offers a variety of bikes and scooters within a budget of ₹70,000. This post details the top choices from popular brands like Hero, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Bikes and Scooters Under 70000

In the Indian market, most people buy commuter bikes, mopeds, or affordable scooters, and a large number of customers have a budget of up to Rs.70,000. In such a situation, let's look at vehicles under 70,000 rupees from companies like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj.

article_image2

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100, priced at ₹68,685 (ex-showroom), is another excellent choice for daily commuters. It is known for its impressive mileage and comfortable ride.

article_image3

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe, a best-selling model, is priced between ₹59,998 and ₹69,018 (ex-showroom). Known for its durability and fuel efficiency, it's a favorite among commuters.

article_image4

TVS XL100

If you're looking for a versatile moped, the TVS XL100 is worth considering. Priced from ₹44,999 to ₹60,905 (ex-showroom), it stands out for its affordability and utility, making it a hit among urban and rural users.

article_image5

Hero HF 100

The Hero HF 100, available at ₹59,018 (ex-showroom), is a budget-friendly bike. It excels in mileage, making it one of the most economical bikes in the country.

article_image6

Honda Shine 100

The Honda Shine 100, a reliable and stylish commuter bike, comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹64,900. This model is highly regarded for its smooth performance and practicality. Choose the right bike for your budget and enjoy a hassle-free commute.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

How much did Shah Rukh Khan earn for his performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals NTI

How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon