Bajaj Freedom 125: Know price, mileage and features of CNG bike

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is not only India’s but is the world’s first CNG bike ever made. It has a 125cc, air-cooled single-cylinder, engine which is compatible with both CNG and petrol. Learn about Bajaj Freedom 125 bike designed to deliver 102 km mileage.



Bajaj Auto is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers and sellers in the country. And they have all kinds of two-wheelers. Now Bajaj Auto is moving towards affordable fuel. After that they introduced their first CNG bike in the Indian market. This is the world's first bike that can run on both petrol and CNG. You will get a mileage of up to 102km/kg in the CNG fuel of this bike, while if we talk about its petrol variant, it will go up to 65km/l. This is a good mileage for this type of bike. Let's know the complete details of this CNG bike and see what is its price.

Freedom 125 CNG's Engine, Mileage and Performance In Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle, you will get great performance along with good mileage. In this bike, Bajaj Auto offers a powerful 125cc single cylinder air-cooled petrol and CNG engine that produces 9.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike has the best performance for this type of bike. If we talk about the top speed of this bike, then due to its low weight of 149 kg, it will go up to 90 kmph. With this performance and mileage, this bike will make your daily commute economical and comfortable.

Premium Features and Stylish Design In Bajaj's all-new Freedom 125 bike, you will get three variants, in which you will get different features. In the base model of this bike, you get halogen lights with drum brakes, while in the mid variant, you get LED lights with drum brakes. The brakes of both these variants come with combi braking system. In Freedom's top model, you will get features like LED lights and disc brakes. It is a good thing that the company has kept the digital meter of this bike as standard. In its instrument cluster, you can also see the complete details of the bike and mileage. If you are looking for a fuel-efficient bike for everyday use, then this Freedom 125 will be a great option for you.

Price and EMI Plan The Bajaj Freedom bike comes in a total of three variants, in which you will get seven color options. The variants of this bike are Freedom Drum, Freedom Drum LED and Freedom Disc LED. The company has given the price of these variants as Rs.1,09,800, Rs.1,20,400 and Rs.1,25,700 on-road Rohtak, Haryana. This is a very good price for this type of bike. You can buy this Freedom 125 bike on installment, for this you have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs.20,000, after which you will have to pay an installment of Rs.2,096 for the next 60 months if you take a loan at 8.5% interest. This EMI plan is for the base model of this Bajaj Freedom, if you talk about the EMI and down payment of its other models, then it will be more than this. This is a great thing for such bikes that ride at an affordable price.

