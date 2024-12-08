Bajaj Chetak to Ola Gig- Check out 4 new Electric Scooters in India

With the daily influx of new electric scooters in India, this compilation aims to clarify the best electric scooter options available for potential buyers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Electric Scooter

The electric scooter segment in India has expanded, offering options from budget-friendly to high-performance models. Electric scooters are becoming a popular choice. If you're planning to buy one, this guide helps you choose the right electric scooter for your budget.

article_image2

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter sales have surged in recent months, indicating its popularity in India. Bajaj has introduced several variants to enhance this scooter. The current base model offers a 123 km range and a 63 mph top speed with a 2.88 kW battery.

article_image3

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is a top-selling electric scooter in India. The base model starts at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) and features a 2.2 kWh lithium-ion battery providing a 75 km range. It has a top speed of 75 kmph and features like a 12.7 cm TFT display, LED headlight, and a 4.4 kW BLDC motor.

article_image4

Hero Vida V2

Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand recently launched the Vida V2 series, including three electric scooter models. The VIDA V2 Lite is the most affordable, with a 2.2 kWh removable battery pack, a 94 km range, and a top speed of 69 mph. It features a 7-inch digital TFT touchscreen and is priced at ₹96,000 (ex-showroom).

article_image5

OLA Gig

Ola Electric recently launched four electric scooters, with the most affordable priced at ₹39,999. It boasts a 1.5 kWh battery for a 112 km range and a 250-watt motor. Notably, it's Ola's first scooter with a removable battery. Deliveries are expected to commence in May-June next year, and pre-bookings are open for ₹499 on their website.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

How much did Shah Rukh Khan earn for his performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals NTI

How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon