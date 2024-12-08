Bajaj Chetak to Ola Gig- Check out 4 new Electric Scooters in India

With the daily influx of new electric scooters in India, this compilation aims to clarify the best electric scooter options available for potential buyers.

The electric scooter segment in India has expanded, offering options from budget-friendly to high-performance models. Electric scooters are becoming a popular choice. If you're planning to buy one, this guide helps you choose the right electric scooter for your budget.

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter sales have surged in recent months, indicating its popularity in India. Bajaj has introduced several variants to enhance this scooter. The current base model offers a 123 km range and a 63 mph top speed with a 2.88 kW battery.

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is a top-selling electric scooter in India. The base model starts at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) and features a 2.2 kWh lithium-ion battery providing a 75 km range. It has a top speed of 75 kmph and features like a 12.7 cm TFT display, LED headlight, and a 4.4 kW BLDC motor.

Hero Vida V2

Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand recently launched the Vida V2 series, including three electric scooter models. The VIDA V2 Lite is the most affordable, with a 2.2 kWh removable battery pack, a 94 km range, and a top speed of 69 mph. It features a 7-inch digital TFT touchscreen and is priced at ₹96,000 (ex-showroom).

OLA Gig

Ola Electric recently launched four electric scooters, with the most affordable priced at ₹39,999. It boasts a 1.5 kWh battery for a 112 km range and a 250-watt motor. Notably, it's Ola's first scooter with a removable battery. Deliveries are expected to commence in May-June next year, and pre-bookings are open for ₹499 on their website.

