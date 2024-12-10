Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Price, specifications, range, and launch date

Bajaj Auto is set to launch an upgraded model of its popular Chetak electric scooter on December 20th. The new model boasts an improved battery, increased storage space, and design enhancements.

Bajaj Chetak New Scooter

Bajaj Auto is launching an upgraded version of its popular Bajaj Chetak electric scooter on December 20th. If you're considering buying an electric scooter, you might want to wait. The redesigned body frame and updated battery pack, positioned under the floorboard, are expected to deliver improved performance and usability.

Bajaj Auto

The upcoming Chetak model offers enhanced practicality with expanded under-seat storage of up to 22 liters, providing greater convenience for users. While the overall design stays true to the classic Chetak aesthetic, some minor design enhancements are expected. These subtle changes aim to enhance its visual appeal while preserving the scooter's iconic style. The new Chetak is expected to have a more efficient battery pack.

Bajaj Chetak Price

It will offer a longer range compared to the existing model. This improvement will make the scooter a strong contender in the electric vehicle market, attracting customers who prioritize performance and extended range. The new Chetak model's price is expected to be around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining competitiveness while staying close to the current versions' price range. Currently, the Bajaj Chetak is available in three variants, priced between ₹96,000 and ₹1.29 lakh. It will also feature premium elements like rearview mirrors, satin-black grab rails, pillion footrests, and a headlamp casing finished in carbon black.

Bajaj Chetak Specs

It comes with an LED lighting system for better visibility, telescopic front suspension for smooth rides, and alloy wheels. It features a waterproof IP67-rated battery and an enhanced braking system. The scooter is equipped with modern technology like a color TFT display, offering turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts, and customizable themes. Bluetooth connectivity, hill hold control, and follow-me-home lighting are provided for enhanced convenience.

Chetak Electric Scooter

The updated Bajaj Chetak will compete with popular electric scooters in India like the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and TVS iQube. The current Bajaj Chetak offers a range of 137 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 73 kmph. The three available variants – Chetak 2903, Chetak 3202, and Chetak 3201 – are priced between ₹95,998 and ₹1,27,244.

