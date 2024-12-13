Avon E Lite at just Rs 32,420: 50 km range, 4 driving modes and more features

The Avon E Lite electric scooter has been launched at just Rs 32,420. With a range of 50 km on a single charge, this scooter is a great choice for urban commutes. It comes with a 232-watt motor, four driving modes, and safety features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 7:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

Avon E Lite Electric Scooter

The dream of owning an affordable electric scooter has finally come true. Priced at just Rs 32,420, this electric scooter offers an eco-friendly and budget-friendly solution for daily commutes. With a range of 50 km on a single charge, it's a great option for those seeking an economical and efficient mode of transportation.

article_image2

Avon E Lite Features

Equipped with a 232-watt motor, the Avon E Lite ensures smooth and effortless rides. This electric scooter is packed with essential features like cruise control, ensuring comfort on longer journeys. It offers four driving modes: Electronic Power, Pedal, Pedal Assist with Electronic Power, and Cruise Control. For added safety, it includes a pass switch.

article_image3

Affordablility and Efficiency

The Avon E Lite can reach a speed of 24 km/h, making it suitable for urban roads. It offers a reliable range of 50 km per charge. Powered by a 0.23 kWh battery and a durable BLDC motor, this scooter is dependable and efficient for everyday needs.

article_image4

Versatile E-Scooter

This model combines the utility of an electric scooter with the versatility of a moped. With a load capacity of 80 kg, it's suitable for lighter household tasks. Its headlight uses halogen bulbs, while the taillights and indicators feature traditional bulb designs.

article_image5

Reliable Urban Commuter

The scooter comes with front and rear drum brakes for reliable stopping power. While it lacks ABS, its alloy wheels and tube tires keep the price accessible. You can still find this scooter through select dealers. Despite market scarcity, it remains a practical and budget-friendly choice for urban riders.

 

