Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

Discover the Ather Rizta Z electric scooter, boasting a 160km range on a single charge. Learn about its features, specifications, and financing options.

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter

The Ather Rizta Z electric scooter is gaining popularity in the Indian market due to its impressive features and long-lasting performance. With a single charge range of 160 km, it's ideal for urban commuting. Attractive financing makes it even more accessible.

Ather Rizta Z Motor and Battery

The Rizta Z features a 4.3 kW PMSM motor generating 22 Nm torque and a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with a 3-year/30,000 km warranty. It reaches a top speed of 80 km/h, ensuring a fast and comfortable ride.

Ather Rizta Z Advanced Features

The Rizta Z includes features like a security alarm, USB charging port, call/SMS alerts, maps, a digital instrument console, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, roadside assistance, music controls, and a 7-inch TFT display. All lights are LED, and a low battery indicator is included.

Ather Rizta Z Suspension & Brakes

This electric scooter has telescopic front suspension and monoshock rear suspension. Disc brakes are on the front wheel and drum brakes on the rear, ensuring a safe ride.

Ather Rizta Z Price and Financing

The ex-showroom price of the Rizta Z ranges from ₹1,27,046 to ₹1,47,047. A down payment of just ₹12,000 is possible, followed by a 36-month loan at 9.7% interest with a monthly installment of ₹3,450.

