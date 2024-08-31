Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aston Martin Vantage in India: Unleashing power with 0-100 km/hr in 3.4 seconds

    Aston Martin claims that the Vantage can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is said to be 325 km/h. The new infotainment system in the Vantage is no longer using Mercedes software. Aston Martin has opted for its own interface.

    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Aston Martin has officially launched the 2024 Vantage in India, priced at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the entry of the British automaker's highly anticipated model into the Indian luxury car market.

    Striking Exterior Design:

    The new Vantage boasts notable exterior updates, including a wider grille that enhances the car's aerodynamic efficiency. The car's bonnet has been reshaped for its aggressive design. The redesigned LED headlamps are even larger for better visibility, while slim LED taillamps follow the car's rear contours for a distinctive look.

    Updated Interior Features:

    The Vantage's interior has undergone significant changes compared to its predecessor. The dashboard features a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that offers various connectivity options. It is paired with a newly designed three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.

    High-Performance Engine:

    Under the bonnet, the Vantage is powered by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This engine produces 656 BHP and 800 Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

    Speed and Acceleration:

    According to Aston Martin, the Vantage can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The top speed is said to be 325 km/h.

    Enhanced Engine Tuning:

    The Vantage's engine benefits from several technical improvements, including new cam profiles and improved cooling systems. Additionally, larger turbochargers have been installed to increase overall power output.

    Improved Driving Dynamics:

    The car's performance is further enhanced by its adaptive dampers and electronic rear differential. These systems work together to maintain a 50:50 weight distribution. The Vantage also features 21-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires.

    New Model Infotainment System:

    The new infotainment system in the Vantage is a departure from Mercedes software. It incorporates Aston Martin's own interface. This system includes features such as smartphone connectivity, 3D live mapping, wireless smartphone mirroring, and on-foot navigation.

    Brakes and Customization Options:

    The standard Vantage comes with steel brakes, but buyers have the option to upgrade to carbon-ceramic brakes. These optional brakes offer better heat resistance and reduced brake fade, which is crucial for high-performance driving.

    F1 Safety Car Heritage:

    The Vantage also holds the title of the official F1 safety car in its special F1 edition. This role highlights the car's performance credentials and its connection to the world of motorsport.

    Upcoming Aston Martin Models:

    Aston Martin plans to launch two more models in India. The updated DBX707, an SUV, is slated for release in November 2024. The next-generation Vanquish, set to debut globally in September 2024, is expected to arrive in India by the second quarter of 2025.

    Delivery Schedule:

    Deliveries of the Vantage to Indian customers are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.

