Ampere Magnus Neo Electric Scooter Launch: Price, Range, Charging Time, Speed, Features and More

The Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter offers upgrades over its predecessor, the EX. It boasts a 100 km range, a top speed of 63 km/h, and enhanced safety features. Deliveries are expected to commence by the end of January 2025.

Ampere Magnus Neo Electric Scooter

With the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, people are opting for these eco-friendly alternatives over traditional petrol-powered vehicles. The Ampere Magnus Neo offers impressive upgrades over its predecessor, the EX variant. Deliveries of this new model are expected to begin by the end of January 2025.

Ampere Magnus Neo Features

Equipped with a 2.3 kWh battery pack, the Magnus Neo can travel approximately 100 kilometers on a single charge. With a 7.4 A charger, it takes 5-6 hours to fully charge the battery. Unlike the EX variant, which runs at 53 km/h, the Magnus Neo boasts a top speed of 63 km/h.

Electric Scooter Technology

The Magnus Neo comes with modern features designed for convenience and safety. Its fully digital instrument cluster supports advanced connectivity options. Features like Find My Scooter, live tracking, anti-theft alarm, and tow alerts enhance the riding experience. Additionally, it includes a USB charging port.

Ampere Magnus Neo Range and Colors

Making it ideal for commuting. Available in five attractive colors: black, blue, red, white, and grey, the Magnus Neo appeals to a wide range of users. This scooter also offers a five-year or 75,000-kilometer battery warranty. With rising fuel prices, electric scooters have emerged as a practical solution for the cost-conscious consumer.

Ampere Magnus Neo in the Market

Companies like Ola and Ather have already established a strong presence in the electric scooter segment with their innovative models. However, Ampere has carved a niche for itself with its affordable and feature-rich vehicles.

Latest Videos