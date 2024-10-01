Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Upto 50% off on Electric scooters

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers discounts on electric scooters. Major popular brands have announced significant price reductions. Which EV scooter is being offered a discount?

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Best Electric Scooters

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. With a plethora of deals and offers across multiple categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more, you can also get great savings on the best electric scooters. Current Amazon deals offer discounts of up to 53%. Popular electric scooter brands have announced big discounts. With the best deals on these electric scooters, users do not need to have RTO registration or a driving license.

    article_image2

    Green Invicta

    Green Invicta is also one of the budget-friendly electric scooters on this list. It is the best scooter for all types of terrain and is designed to be suitable for Indian roads. With the ability to reach an average speed of 25 km/h, the scooter features durable handlebars that enhance the riding experience. Moreover, it comes with both disc brakes and rear drum brakes, ensuring a smooth ride even on flat roads. With a range of up to 60 km and a battery that charges in 4 to 6 hours, it is a suitable option for most users. Green Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 44,999.

    article_image3

    EOX New E2 Electric Scooter

    The EOX New E2 electric scooter is equipped with a 32AH 60V lead-acid battery, offering a range of 60 to 80 km on a single charge. While many contemporary EV scooters require a long charging time, the E2 is ready to go in just 3 to 4 hours. With a waterproof BLDC motor, it remains reliable even in heavy rain. Featuring a 755 mm seat height and 10-inch tubeless tires, it handles uneven terrain with ease. Users can take advantage of its three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and High, with the latter reaching speeds of up to 25 km/h. EOX Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 51,999.

    article_image4

    Komaki Electric Scooter X-One

    The Komaki X-One is an electric scooter worth your money. Currently available with a 26% discount in the Amazon sale, this EV scooter can ride up to 85 km on a single charge. It features a 1.75 kW capacity LIPO4 battery, and with portable charging, it takes just 4 to 5 hours to fully charge. Design-wise, it stands out as one of the best electric scooters, equipped with a full LED lighting system. The front disc brakes ensure maximum safety against sudden bumps and obstacles on the road. With telescopic shockers as the suspension system, the EV scooter provides excellent protection against uneven terrain. Komaki Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 51,999.

    article_image5

    EOX E1 Electric Scooter

    The EOX E1 electric scooter, currently available with a massive 51% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, is a popular choice among early products in the segment. With the ability to reach a speed of 25 km/h, it offers three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and High Emb. The scooter is equipped with a USB charging port for mobile devices, a high-definition display, and front DRL lights for enhanced illumination. Additionally, it can carry a weight of up to 180 kg, making it a highly convenient option. EOX Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 63,999.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh; Check features, variants and more gcw

    Tata Nexon iCNG launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh; Check features, variants and more

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years gcw

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700 gcw

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look gcw

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know NTI

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Falling naked in public, cheating on partner & more: Study reveals 54 most common dreams; what do they mean snt

    Falling, naked in public, cheating on partner & more: Study reveals 54 most common dreams; what do they mean?

    Is It safe to wash your hair daily? Discover the pros and cons NTI

    Is It safe to wash your hair daily? Discover the pros and cons

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea seeking transfer of trial to Karnataka

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon