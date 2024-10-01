Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Upto 50% off on Electric scooters

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers discounts on electric scooters. Major popular brands have announced significant price reductions. Which EV scooter is being offered a discount?

Best Electric Scooters

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. With a plethora of deals and offers across multiple categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more, you can also get great savings on the best electric scooters. Current Amazon deals offer discounts of up to 53%. Popular electric scooter brands have announced big discounts. With the best deals on these electric scooters, users do not need to have RTO registration or a driving license.

Green Invicta

Green Invicta is also one of the budget-friendly electric scooters on this list. It is the best scooter for all types of terrain and is designed to be suitable for Indian roads. With the ability to reach an average speed of 25 km/h, the scooter features durable handlebars that enhance the riding experience. Moreover, it comes with both disc brakes and rear drum brakes, ensuring a smooth ride even on flat roads. With a range of up to 60 km and a battery that charges in 4 to 6 hours, it is a suitable option for most users. Green Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 44,999.

EOX New E2 Electric Scooter

The EOX New E2 electric scooter is equipped with a 32AH 60V lead-acid battery, offering a range of 60 to 80 km on a single charge. While many contemporary EV scooters require a long charging time, the E2 is ready to go in just 3 to 4 hours. With a waterproof BLDC motor, it remains reliable even in heavy rain. Featuring a 755 mm seat height and 10-inch tubeless tires, it handles uneven terrain with ease. Users can take advantage of its three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and High, with the latter reaching speeds of up to 25 km/h. EOX Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 51,999.

Komaki Electric Scooter X-One

The Komaki X-One is an electric scooter worth your money. Currently available with a 26% discount in the Amazon sale, this EV scooter can ride up to 85 km on a single charge. It features a 1.75 kW capacity LIPO4 battery, and with portable charging, it takes just 4 to 5 hours to fully charge. Design-wise, it stands out as one of the best electric scooters, equipped with a full LED lighting system. The front disc brakes ensure maximum safety against sudden bumps and obstacles on the road. With telescopic shockers as the suspension system, the EV scooter provides excellent protection against uneven terrain. Komaki Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 51,999.

EOX E1 Electric Scooter

The EOX E1 electric scooter, currently available with a massive 51% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, is a popular choice among early products in the segment. With the ability to reach a speed of 25 km/h, it offers three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and High Emb. The scooter is equipped with a USB charging port for mobile devices, a high-definition display, and front DRL lights for enhanced illumination. Additionally, it can carry a weight of up to 180 kg, making it a highly convenient option. EOX Electric Scooter Price: Rs. 63,999.

Latest Videos