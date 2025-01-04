2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more

Renault is re-launching the Duster, one of India's most popular cars, with several new features this month.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Renault Duster

Big news: The new Renault Duster may launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The long-awaited return to India follows Renault's showcase at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The highlight is the much-anticipated Duster.

article_image2

Renault Duster

5/7 Seater Duster

The new Renault Duster may come in 5 and 7-seater options, larger than its predecessor. Showcased at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Dacia presented a concept model.

article_image3

Renault Duster

7-seater cars like Ertiga and Carens are popular in India. It's speculated Renault might replace the Triber with the Duster, capitalizing on the name recognition. Demand for 7-seaters is high, but Renault hasn't confirmed this.

article_image4

Renault Duster

Design Innovation

Expect significant design changes in the new Duster, including a new grille, bonnet, and bumper. Side and rear profiles are also revamped. The interior will be more premium with new features.

article_image5

New Renault Duster

Engine and Price

The new Duster may offer 1.0L, 1.2L, and 1.5L hybrid engines. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control, and Level 2 ADAS. Expected price starts from ₹8 lakh.

article_image6

Renault Duster

Competing with Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The new Duster will compete with the Maruti Brezza, which has a 1.5L petrol engine (103 bhp, 137 Nm torque), 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic, and a mileage of 20.15 kmpl (manual) and 19.80 kmpl (automatic). Brezza's ex-showroom price is ₹8.34 lakh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission gcw

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows gcw

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows

Recent Stories

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday RBA

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on RBA

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on

CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport snt

Gujarat: CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon