2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more

Renault is re-launching the Duster, one of India's most popular cars, with several new features this month.

Renault Duster

Big news: The new Renault Duster may launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The long-awaited return to India follows Renault's showcase at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The highlight is the much-anticipated Duster.

Renault Duster

5/7 Seater Duster The new Renault Duster may come in 5 and 7-seater options, larger than its predecessor. Showcased at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Dacia presented a concept model.

Renault Duster

7-seater cars like Ertiga and Carens are popular in India. It's speculated Renault might replace the Triber with the Duster, capitalizing on the name recognition. Demand for 7-seaters is high, but Renault hasn't confirmed this.

Renault Duster

Design Innovation Expect significant design changes in the new Duster, including a new grille, bonnet, and bumper. Side and rear profiles are also revamped. The interior will be more premium with new features.

New Renault Duster

Engine and Price The new Duster may offer 1.0L, 1.2L, and 1.5L hybrid engines. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control, and Level 2 ADAS. Expected price starts from ₹8 lakh.

Renault Duster

Competing with Maruti Suzuki Brezza The new Duster will compete with the Maruti Brezza, which has a 1.5L petrol engine (103 bhp, 137 Nm torque), 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic, and a mileage of 20.15 kmpl (manual) and 19.80 kmpl (automatic). Brezza's ex-showroom price is ₹8.34 lakh.

Latest Videos