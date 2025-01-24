2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features

Honda has launched the 2025 model of its popular Activa 110 scooter with new features and an upgraded engine. These include Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Honda Activa 110

Following the launch of the electric version of Honda's best-selling scooter, the Activa, the company has now introduced the 2025 model of the 110cc variant with an upgraded engine and new features. The starting price for the 2025 Activa 110 is ₹80,950 (ex-showroom).

article_image2

2025 Honda Activa 110

Launched at Auto Expo 2025, the electric variant of the Activa starts at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Competitively priced, the petrol-powered Activa 110 continues to cater to budget-conscious consumers. Notable updates include alloy wheels, now featured on the DLX variant.

article_image3

2025 Honda Activa

The scooter is available in three variants: STD, DLX, and H-Smart, and offers six different colors. The 2025 Activa features a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine complying with OBD-2B emission norms. To enhance fuel efficiency, Honda has integrated an idle start-stop system.

article_image4

Honda Activa Specs

A key upgrade in the 2025 Activa is Bluetooth connectivity and a 4.2-inch TFT display available across all variants. The dashboard now supports the Honda Sync app, offering features like call alerts and SMS notifications. A USB Type-C charging port has also been added.

article_image5

Honda Activa Price

The updated Honda Activa 110 aims to challenge its competitors in the Indian scooter market, including the TVS Jupiter. With its upgraded features, modern technology, and reliable performance, the 2025 Activa is set to make a mark.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

Fast track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days AJR

Fast-track your credit health: Increase your CIBIL score in 30 days

4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday

4 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits On Thursday

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy shk

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Court sends accused to police custody till January 29, orders further probe dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Court sends accused to police custody till January 29, orders further probe

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon