2025 Honda Activa 110 Launch: Know about range, price, battery, specifications and features

Honda has launched the 2025 model of its popular Activa 110 scooter with new features and an upgraded engine. These include Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Following the launch of the electric version of Honda's best-selling scooter, the Activa, the company has now introduced the 2025 model of the 110cc variant with an upgraded engine and new features. The starting price for the 2025 Activa 110 is ₹80,950 (ex-showroom).

Launched at Auto Expo 2025, the electric variant of the Activa starts at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Competitively priced, the petrol-powered Activa 110 continues to cater to budget-conscious consumers. Notable updates include alloy wheels, now featured on the DLX variant.

The scooter is available in three variants: STD, DLX, and H-Smart, and offers six different colors. The 2025 Activa features a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine complying with OBD-2B emission norms. To enhance fuel efficiency, Honda has integrated an idle start-stop system.

A key upgrade in the 2025 Activa is Bluetooth connectivity and a 4.2-inch TFT display available across all variants. The dashboard now supports the Honda Sync app, offering features like call alerts and SMS notifications. A USB Type-C charging port has also been added.

The updated Honda Activa 110 aims to challenge its competitors in the Indian scooter market, including the TVS Jupiter. With its upgraded features, modern technology, and reliable performance, the 2025 Activa is set to make a mark.

