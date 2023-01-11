2023 MG Hector facelift, Hector Plus launched at Auto Expo 2023; prices start from Rs 14.72 lakh

MG Motor India has launched the prices for the MG Hector facelift. The SUV starts at Rs 14.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift debuts a new look for the SUV with a redesigned grille and interiors.

At the Auto Expo 2023, MG introduced the significantly upgraded Hector and Hector Plus models. The starting price for the new MG Hector is now Rs 14.72 lakh, while the starting price for the new Hector Plus is now Rs 17.49 lakh. Although it is still offered in six and seven-seater versions, the new Hector Plus resembles the five-seater Hector instead of the original Hector. Additionally, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual and a 2.0-liter diesel with a 6-speed manual are available for the Hector and Hector Plus.

The Hector and Hector Plus receive a brand-new fascia up front with strong lines and distinct angles. With a new diamond-like design and an angular chrome rim that seamlessly blends with the high-mounted LED Daytime Running Lamps, the grille has significantly increased in size. The upgraded Hector and Hector Plus SUVs include a new tail-lamp assembly with a red strip that connects the lamps at either end that has been modified. With new sharp creases, the rear bumper has also undergone modification. A simpler design with discreet new chrome accents has replaced the former model's dual-tone black and silver finish.

The 5-seater Hector is available in six trims – Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, Savvy Pro. The 6/7-seater Hector Plus is available in Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, Savvy Pro trims. The incorporation of ADAS features on both the Hector and Hector Plus is the feature that has generated the most discussion in terms of features. New features including lane-keep assist, blind spot identification, rear cross-traffic alert, front collision warning, and lane-departure warning are included as a result. Along with updating the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, MG also upgraded the iSmart infotainment system.